Kansas City, MO

FanSided

KC Chiefs could get Blake Bell, Lucas Niang back after bye

The Kansas City Chiefs might be getting Lucas Niang and Blake Bell back after the bye in Week 8, says Andy Reid. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday to give an update on all of the latest injuries as the team prepares and practices to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Given that the team is also heading into their bye week following this week’s road trip, Reid had a lot more updates than normal. The overall sense is that there’s good news to believe the Chiefs might be back to full strength very soon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Vikings sign DE Benton Whitley away from Chiefs practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Benton Whitley away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs had a roster spot open up unexpectedly on Wednesday with the news that defensive end Benton Whitley had been signed away by the Minnesota Vikings from the team’s practice squad. That means the Chiefs should be signing someone else soon enough to fill the hole going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign

In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
FanSided

How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?

One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
FanSided

Josh Gordon’s NFL career might be finished after latest release

As another line of information on the NFL’s transaction wire, the Tennessee Titans’ decision to release wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad is unlikely to turn many heads. Gordon, after all, is another aging veteran in a league cruel to its elders, and Gordon hasn’t been relevant to an offense in several seasons. But after a couple of failed stops added to the overall career arc, you have to wonder whether this specific transaction might signal the end.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Have the Patriots selected the best QB in each of last two drafts?

The last two NFL drafts have provided opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to quarterback prospects. The 2021 quarterback class was highly rated, and it showed when five of them went in the first round and six came into 2022 as their team’s starter. This year, only one quarterback was selected in the first round and not a single rookie quarterback started the year as a starter for the first time since 2007. However, even with the small sample size from each class, it looks like the Patriots have selected the best quarterback in each of the past two drafts.
FanSided

FanSided

