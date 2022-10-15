Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Some Riverside County Voters Get Duplicate Ballots for Nov. 8 Election
Riverside County officials are reminding registered voters to cast their ballot only once for the Nov. 8 general election after duplicate mail-in-ballots were sent out. The Riverside County Registrar of Voters announced that about 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some residents in western Riverside County, including absentee voters in Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar and Winchester.
NBC Los Angeles
El Cholo Looks Ahead to Its 100th Year (and a Fun 99th Birthday Deal)
Sliding into an El Cholo booth next to your bestie with the knowledge that you'll soon be splitting a starter plate of nachos and sharing a Fiesta Platter for your main course? With your friend taking the chicken tacos and you going with the beef and the cheese quesadillas up for grabs?
NBC Los Angeles
$32M Settlement Approved in Torture-Death of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county's portion of the...
NBC Los Angeles
Charles Drew University Becomes First Black Medical School in the West to Offer a Doctoral Degree
Charles Drew University, in South Los Angeles, became the first historically Black university west of the Mississippi to offer a 4-year medical degree on Tuesday. Excitement spread among the campus after today's news at the campus, located at 120th Street in South Los Angeles. "We are all very excited. We...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
NBC Los Angeles
Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank
An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
NBC Los Angeles
Outlaw Suspected of Being Drunk Leads Pursuit on Horseback in Whittier
An outlaw suspected being under the influence while riding a horse through city streets was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Southern California, authorities said. Officers in a patrol car chased the suspect Saturday in Whittier, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to police. “An...
NBC Los Angeles
‘There Is No Hatred': Woman Recovering From Garden Shears Stabbing
A 24-year-old woman who was stabbing in the head last week with a pair of garden shears as she walked on a North Hollywood sidewalk is recovering after a lengthy emergency surgery, her family said Tuesday. The stabbing early Monday afternoon on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street left the shears...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction today, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Romance Scammer Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges
An Irvine man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $250,000 from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, entered his plea to one federal count each of wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions, according to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach
A driver was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence, including casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department.
