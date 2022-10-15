Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Why Smartphones Are Getting Cheaper While Everything Else Is Skyrocketing, According to the Government
One product category monitored in the consumer price index recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: smartphones. Normally, the CPI, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares prices for identical items that don't change much from year to year. So, it might compare eggs with eggs. But in the case...
NBC Los Angeles
Spirit Shareholders Approve Takeover by JetBlue After Long Battle for Discount Airline
Spirit Airlines shareholders have approved a takeover by JetBlue Airways. It ends a six-month battle to create the country's fifth-largest carrier. The deal now faces a high hurdle with federal regulators. Spirit Airlines shareholders have approved a takeover by JetBlue Airways after a six-month battle to create the country's fifth-largest...
"Never Had A Hotel Greet Me With A Chores List": Former Airbnb Guests Laid Out Exactly Why They Won't Book Again
"I loved the concept of AirBnB when it was 'rent out your house when you're away' or 'rent out your summer home in off-season.' Not when it became a business for people and thousands of homes meant for inhabitants of that city were taken off of the rental market."
