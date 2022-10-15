ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spirit Shareholders Approve Takeover by JetBlue After Long Battle for Discount Airline

Spirit Airlines shareholders have approved a takeover by JetBlue Airways. It ends a six-month battle to create the country's fifth-largest carrier. The deal now faces a high hurdle with federal regulators. Spirit Airlines shareholders have approved a takeover by JetBlue Airways after a six-month battle to create the country's fifth-largest...

