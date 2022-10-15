ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Watch Auburn football QB Robby Ashford and RB Tank Bigsby get into sideline spat after TD

By Dani Mohr, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford was caught getting into a sideline conflict with running back Tank Bigsby during Saturday's game at Ole Miss.

Following Bigsby's 20th touchdown of the season that cut the Tigers' deficit 21-14 in the second quarter, Ashford escalated with a few choice words and was held back by sideline staff.

Although it's unclear what was said, it appears there was a dispute between the two.

Ashford was named Auburn's starter this week as quarterback TJ Finley recovers from a shoulder injury. Finley played a few snaps, but lost a fumble. Ashford returned on the next possession. Aside from scoring a touchdown for the Tigers, Bigsby recorded 15 attempts for 71 rushing yards in the first half.

Down 28-17, Auburn received the kickoff to start the second half.

