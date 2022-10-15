Read full article on original website
Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 11:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1114 AM MST, a dust channel was 7 miles west of Sun Lakes, and is nearly stationary. This dust channel will affect motorists on Highway 347. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes AZ Route 347 between mile markers 181 and 183. This dust channel will remain over mainly rural areas of Pinal County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 310 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sun Lakes, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sun Lakes, Olberg, Bapchule, Santan and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 180. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 158 and 160. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 177 and 180. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
