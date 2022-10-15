ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa taking over BHS health clinic

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BAp0_0iaTBlke00

Eagle View Community Health System has announced they will stop operating the health clinic at Burlington High School.

The clinic will be remain open but Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa (CHCSEIA), of West Burlington, will begin treating patients at the clinic for both behavioral health and primary care beginning on Oct. 31, according to a statement released Friday.

"During the time that Eagle View has been providing services through the Burlington School Based Health Center, it has been a challenge to find qualified Behavioral Health providers and support staff to manage the clinic," the statement reads. "The shortage of staff has contributed to a collaborative decision with CHCSEIA."

The clinic opened during the 2021-22 school as a partnership between the Henderson County, Illinois-based clinic and the Burlington School District, providing health services to Burlington students and immediate family members living in the same household.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we believe that this is in the best interest of the SBHC patients," said Shannon Courson, interim chief executive officer of Eagle View, in a statement. "We are confident that a seamless transition will take place, ensuring the best possible health care for the staff, students and families of the Burlington Community School District.

"We firmly believe that everyone should have access to quality, affordable, integrated, medical, behavioral health, and dental care regardless of income levels and we are assured that the values of CHCSEIA align closely with our mission.”

A letter will be sent out to all patients of the BHS clinic along with a release of information form that will need to be signed and returned to allow CHCSEIA to access to patients' medical records.

Current BHS clinic patients wishing to continue their care with Eagle View can become established at one of its additional locations in Oquawka or Stronghurst, Illinois.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the clinic was closing. The clinic will remain open, but will be managed and operated by Community Health Centers of Southeast Iowa starting on Oct. 31.

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program

Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

IL mask recommendation in line with CDC

Last week’s executive order by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker only recommends mask wearing for people at high risk for contracting COVID. The recommendations — in line with federal CDC guidelines — periodically have been updated and now extend until Nov. 12, said Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

The mouth is a tattletale

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body. Dr. Susan Maples wrote the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

PAW breaks ground on animal shelter

FORT MADISON - Officials with PAW Animal Shelter, donors, and Schickedanz Construction broke ground Thursday afternoon on the shelter's new facility. Ground had already been scraped and leveled off as golden shovels dipped into the fresh soil just north of the current facility at 2031 48th Street. PAW Director Sandy...
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
SILVIS, IL
Pen City Current

FM plant celebrates 50th year in operation

FORT MADISON - It's been under multiple corporate brands, but the Conagra facility that produces about 4 million cans of food products daily, rolled over 50 years in operation with a celebration Sunday in Fort Madison. Plant Manager Bryan Langerud said the secret to the 50 years isn't such a...
FORT MADISON, IA
WCIA

Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
Pen City Current

Patel takes shot at local redemption center

FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
FORT MADISON, IA
WQAD

2 construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Construction Workers Identified in Fatal Traffic Accident on Great River Bridge

On October 18, 2022, at approximately 8:03 a.m., two construction workers from a Burlington, IA company were struck and killed after being hit by a passenger car. The workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. A 2016 Mazda CX5 traveling westbound struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two construction workers causing fatal injuries.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Great River Bridge Accident

UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County

The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
BURLINGTON, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy