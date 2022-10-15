Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa taking over BHS health clinic

Eagle View Community Health System has announced they will stop operating the health clinic at Burlington High School.

The clinic will be remain open but Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa (CHCSEIA), of West Burlington, will begin treating patients at the clinic for both behavioral health and primary care beginning on Oct. 31, according to a statement released Friday.

"During the time that Eagle View has been providing services through the Burlington School Based Health Center, it has been a challenge to find qualified Behavioral Health providers and support staff to manage the clinic," the statement reads. "The shortage of staff has contributed to a collaborative decision with CHCSEIA."

The clinic opened during the 2021-22 school as a partnership between the Henderson County, Illinois-based clinic and the Burlington School District, providing health services to Burlington students and immediate family members living in the same household.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we believe that this is in the best interest of the SBHC patients," said Shannon Courson, interim chief executive officer of Eagle View, in a statement. "We are confident that a seamless transition will take place, ensuring the best possible health care for the staff, students and families of the Burlington Community School District.

"We firmly believe that everyone should have access to quality, affordable, integrated, medical, behavioral health, and dental care regardless of income levels and we are assured that the values of CHCSEIA align closely with our mission.”

A letter will be sent out to all patients of the BHS clinic along with a release of information form that will need to be signed and returned to allow CHCSEIA to access to patients' medical records.

Current BHS clinic patients wishing to continue their care with Eagle View can become established at one of its additional locations in Oquawka or Stronghurst, Illinois.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the clinic was closing. The clinic will remain open, but will be managed and operated by Community Health Centers of Southeast Iowa starting on Oct. 31.