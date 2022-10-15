ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Woodward Avenue lane closures begin Monday in 2 cities

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Get ready for a stretch of road construction on busy Woodward Avenue that will impact drivers in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge.

The construction project along Woodward starts Monday with left lane closures from 8 Mile to I-696, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

During the first phase of the project, drivers can expect left lane closures in both directions and nightly double lane closures. There will be pavement repairs, curb replacement and sidewalk upgrade, according to MDOT. Drivers can expect roadwork to take place during the day and night. The work is expected to wrap up in November.

More: Lafayette Coney ordered to close, rodent droppings found

More: Double-digit inflation hits US grocery stores

More: Rising prices at Michigan grocery stores drives buyers to local farmers for meat

The majority of the work takes place during the second phase, which will start in the spring and run through fall 2023. It includes sidewalk upgrades, drainage improvements, resurfacing on Woodward, installation of bike lanes and traffic signal work.

The construction marks the start of the Woodward Moves city enhancement project. The work includes repaving and resurfacing of Woodard, replacing curbs and side upgrades, doing work on drains and traffic signals, and adding bike lanes.

The work includes reducing a travel lane in both directions on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale.

"By reducing the number of lanes on each side of the road, the project will effectively shorten the distance and time it takes to travel across Woodward, ultimately making Woodward easier, safer and quicker to cross," according to a news release.

This redesign was spurred by public concerns about safety on Woodward within the Ferndale Moves mobility plans in 2014 and 2020 and the Woodward Bicycling and Pedestrian Safety Audit in 2019, the news release said.

The Woodward Moves construction project's mission is to "increase Ferndale’s safety, promote inclusivity, and foster prosperity to welcome people to enjoy and explore the Woodward Corridor for years to come," according to woodwardmoves.com .

“This is a pivotal moment for this community,” said Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana. “Streets and communities where walking and biking is safe and accessible are areas where people thrive. This project is about letting Woodward Avenue evolve to meet the needs of the current and future residents, businesses and visitors.”

The project cost, according to woodwardmoves.com, is $9 million, which includes $5.6 million in resurfacing work provided by MDOT, as well as grant money from various organizations.

The entire project is expected to be completed in November 2023, according to MDOT.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Woodward Avenue lane closures begin Monday in 2 cities

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Warm weather is heading toward metro Detroit

Hang up your winter coat and get ready to bask in the sun — metro Detroit temperatures will hit the mid-70s this weekend. Wednesday will be cold and rainy, with a high in the mid-40s, as it was on Tuesday, said Alex Manion, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in White Lake. ...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Historic Neighborhood Site of ’67 Rebellion is Being Revived as Business District

Century Partners a TK real estate company purchased and rehabbed several homes on Atkinson St. Photo Courtesy of David Alade, co-founder and CEO of Century Partners. Fifty-five years after the ’67 Detroit Rebellion sparked at a police raid on a bling pig on 12th Street (now Rosa Parks) and Clairmont, the city and community investors are reviving the commercial district that remain abandoned after the uprising left many Black owned businesses burned to the ground.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans for two new warehouses first approved decades ago move forward in southern Canton

More industry is coming to the south side of Canton Township 25 years after several original approvals were granted. The township's planning commission recently reviewed plans to construct two warehouses along Haggerty Circle, located west of Haggerty and north of Michigan Avenue in the Haggerty II Corporate Park. The new buildings — which would be located on the eastern portion of the property — would be more than 37,000 square feet each in size.
CANTON, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Beyond Fixing Potholes, Detroit Needs Infrastructure Planning for the EV Future

The Motor City is leading the charge of the green energy transportation movement in future-minded innovations in electric vehicle infrastructure planning backed by billions of federal and state funding. For too long, Michiganders have come to accept crumbling roads and potholes as a fact of daily life. Last year, steps...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron this week when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her. James was on her way to gas up her daughter’s SUV on the night of Monday, Oct. 17, when she crossed the train tracks near Griswold and Range roads.
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County cops want to buy your gun

Turn in a gun, get some money. That’s the plan in Oakland County, where police plan to buy guns from the public to get them out of circulation. Those who turn in guns are to receive generic Visa-type gift cards. The amounts are $100 in exchange for a handgun, $200 for a long gun and $300 for an assault rifle, according to a news release. Those who turn in firearms will need to provide ID. The "gun buyback" is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at these sites:
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy