FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
WLKY.com
After more than a year, Frankfort Avenue is completely open again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort Avenue is officially back open. Louisville Water announced Tuesday that work on and around the major road is almost done, and the orange barrels were moved. The $17 million project began more than a year ago near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plan. They were...
WLKY.com
Man arrested months after Louisville woman's body found on abandoned Indiana property
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in southern Indiana. Melvin Evans, 67, was taken into custody after an in-depth investigation was conducted into the death of 34-year-old Ashley Deaton-Hedge. He is charged with obstruction justice and violent...
WLKY.com
'It's going to be special': State and local leaders celebrate official start of Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one step closer to bridging the gap between east and west Louisville. State and local leaders gathered at 12th and Rowan streets Tuesday afternoon for a ceremonial transfer of the land needed to start the Waterfront Park expansion. Now that MSD's underground Waterway...
WLKY.com
Money added to reward for information on vandalized memorial for fallen Bardstown officer
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — More money has been added to a reward for information about the vandalism of a memorial to a fallen Bardstown police officer. Jason Ellis was gunned down nine years ago when he stopped to remove debris blocking Exit 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway. The Nelson...
WLKY.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway identified by coroner
The man who was struck and killed by a car driving on Preston Highway early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Allen Green, 35, of Louisville, died from blunt force trauma sustained when he was hit by a car in the 3300 block of Preston around 1 a.m.
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl missing in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenage girl is missing in Carroll County, Kentucky. Destiny Schaum, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 16. Schaum is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. According to Schaum's mother, people...
WLKY.com
Crash in Meade County leaves New Albany teen dead
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A crash in Meade County that left a New Albany teenager dead is under investigation. It happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m. Kentucky State Police say the 17-year-old boy was riding a motorcycle east on US-60 when he tried to pass a pick-up truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Lewisport.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
WLKY.com
Victorian Ghost Walk returned to Old Louisville for the 14th year this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Victorian Ghost Walk returned this weekend for the 14th year with costumed actors telling their stories along the historic streets and inside the haunted mansions. While it's the stories of local author David Domine that are shared, he says, it's the tour guides that make...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested, accused of kidnapping and beating woman 2 times in same day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was abducted, forced into a car and repeatedly attacked on two separate occasions, and now a man is under arrest, accused of those crimes. Timothy Holder, 57, is charged with several crimes, including kidnapping an adult. Louisville Metro Police Department said Holder forced...
WLKY.com
Former FBI agent investigating Louisville Metro Corrections calls jail 'woefully inadequate'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council received its first update on its investigation into the recent spike in deaths inside the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. There have been 12 deaths inside the jail due to suicides and overdoses just since the beginning of 2021. The jail only...
WLKY.com
Breckinridge County Sheriff's deputy recovering, man hospitalized after weekend crash
A Breckinridge County Sheriff's deputy is on the mend and another man is hospitalized after a crash this weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of US-60 and KY-86. Deputy Tyler Hardin was responding to a call with his lights and siren on when according...
WLKY.com
Popular Venezuelan food truck moving into former Mercato space in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. — A popular Venezuelan and Latin fusion food truck is expanding its footprint in Prospect, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. Alchemy is moving into the space at 10640 Meeting St. in Norton Commons that was previously occupied by Mercato Italiano, which closed permanently in August. Alchemy co-owner...
WLKY.com
Hundreds gather to raise money for veterans, addiction recovery services in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday morning Louisville city leaders, business leaders and elected officials crowded into the Kentucky International Convention Center downtown. They were there for one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, the Volunteers of America Mid States' Power One Breakfast. The annual event was happening in person...
WLKY.com
FBI back in Bardstown conducting search related to disappearance of Crystal Rogers
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is back in Bardstown conducting a search related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI in Louisville tweeted Monday morning that they are conducting a judicially authorized investigation of a property at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane. This content is imported...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services asks for community's support as shelter exceeds capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services is operating over capacity, and they need more people willing to adopt. “Staff are exhausted and we're doing all we can to keep our No Kill Status here at the animal shelter,” said Allen Gerlach, Louisville Metro Animal Services. While...
