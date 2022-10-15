LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO