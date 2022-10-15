ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
After more than a year, Frankfort Avenue is completely open again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort Avenue is officially back open. Louisville Water announced Tuesday that work on and around the major road is almost done, and the orange barrels were moved. The $17 million project began more than a year ago near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plan. They were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
16-year-old girl missing in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenage girl is missing in Carroll County, Kentucky. Destiny Schaum, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 16. Schaum is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. According to Schaum's mother, people...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Crash in Meade County leaves New Albany teen dead

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A crash in Meade County that left a New Albany teenager dead is under investigation. It happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m. Kentucky State Police say the 17-year-old boy was riding a motorcycle east on US-60 when he tried to pass a pick-up truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Lewisport.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popular Venezuelan food truck moving into former Mercato space in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. — A popular Venezuelan and Latin fusion food truck is expanding its footprint in Prospect, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. Alchemy is moving into the space at 10640 Meeting St. in Norton Commons that was previously occupied by Mercato Italiano, which closed permanently in August. Alchemy co-owner...
PROSPECT, KY

