Former Stockton Springs town office burns Monday morning
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Fire heavily damaged the former town office in Stockton Springs early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building just before 6 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, Stockton Springs Fire Chief Vern Thompson said. Crews determined the fire was on the second floor, where...
NECN
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
foxbangor.com
Stockton Springs building goes up in flames
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Crews are still investigating a fire that happened at a Main Street residence in Stockton Springs Monday morning. Stockton Springs fire chief Vern Thompson says the fire was likely caused by an electrical problem in the second story of the multi-family home. Fire crews from multiple...
A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash
According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility a 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
Windham, Maine Police Warn of a Rash of Car Thefts in Cumberland County
The Windham Police Department posted a warning to their Facebook page on Monday for car owners to be aware of a series of car thefts recently in Cumberland County. Car thefts in Maine are something that we rarely worried about back in the 80s and 90s. We never locked our cars and oftentimes would leave the keys right in them. In fact, we never even locked our doors when we left the house. It was a different time when you knew all your neighbors, family and friends walked into your house unannounced and it was all good.
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
foxbangor.com
Glenburn man arrested for theft
GLENBURN– A Glenburn man is being charged in connection with thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Allen Everett, 48 was arrested Sunday. McAmbley says just after 10 a.m. officers found Everett’s car near the homeless encampment of Cleveland Avenue in Bangor. They eventually...
WGME
Androscoggin County wants to build dozens of modular homes for homeless
AUBURN (WGME) – Androscoggin County is exploring a new way to house the homeless just in time for winter. Officials want to build dozens of modular houses, kind of like tiny homes, which could be completed in just a few days. There are only a few shelters in the...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Game Warden dive team recovers body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN – Maine Game Warden Divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man earlier today, Oct. 18. Owen Adair, age 31 of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Thursday, October 13. His family reported him missing Oct. 17 after finding his ATV near Folly Pond in...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 212 calls for service for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,768 calls for service. Ibrahima Dean, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia was issued a summons Oct. 6 for Possession of Marijuana, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.
wabi.tv
Maine AG: Officer was justified in shooting man in Bangor despite distance
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s attorney general says a police officer was justified in shooting a man in Bangor four years ago despite a review of evidence that showed the officer was farther away from the man than previously thought. Attorney General Aaron Frey conducted a second review of...
wabi.tv
Police: officers use pepper spray on combative teen in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend. They say the teen is part of a larger group that has been causing disturbances and other problems in town over the last few months.
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Brunswick (ME) Wants to Sell Fire Truck But No One Wants It
The Brunswick Fire Department hasn’t seen interest in a tank truck it’s looking to sell, according to Fire Chief Ken Brillant, PressHerald.com reported. The town’s website posted on September 20 that the fire department would accept sealed bids of at least $10,000 on a 1994 Ford L8000 tank truck, which has been a staple of Brunswick’s fleet for nearly three decades, the report said. One day before the town’s deadline for bids, the department has not received any offers.
WMTW
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
