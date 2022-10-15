Read full article on original website
Nikon Photo Contest Takes A Close Look At The Microscopic World
TULSA, Okla. - A photography contest is shining a light on the microscopic world. Nikon's Photomicrography Competition features photos taken through a microscope... and some of the images are hard to believe.
Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan Aims To Utilize 56 Acres As Business District
The City of Tulsa now has a final draft of the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Plan and is asking for the public's input. The plan took more than a year to create and has been community-led from the beginning. An 11-member Leadership Committee has worked with city staff and PartnerTulsa...
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Man arrested for hitting man in head with axe in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for hitting another man in the head with an axe. Israel Trejo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit a 21-year-old man in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa. “I would...
Water Main Break In Tulsa Forces Limited Road Closure
Crews are working to fix a water main break near East 21st Street and South Memorial Drive. Part of the westbound lanes on East 21st Street as they work on the line. It is unknown how long it's going to take to get it fixed, but drivers should expect delays in that area throughout the morning.
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest
Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
Bixby Public Schools hosting first Teachers Night Out
Bixby Public Schools is showing appreciation for Tulsa area educators by hosting first Teachers Night Out event.
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma
The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours. The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169. Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as...
