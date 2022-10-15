ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Zero One Brewing Company opens beer garden in San Angelo

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COF6a_0iaT9PbJ00

Zero One Brewing Company has opened a beer garden in the former Which Wich building in San Angelo.

Erik Zobel is the owner of the brewing company, which was recently rebranded from Zero One Ale House.

Zobel's dream has been to open a casual, taproom-feel business for his beer that he has been brewing since 2014.

His dream is now coming to life at 59 N Koenigheim, the former Which Wich location, now known as Zero One Taproom.

Hannah Hewton, general manager at both Zero One locations, said they are calling the new location a "beer garden".

"We want people to understand that it's a chill spot," Hewton said. "Some places that are called taprooms, also serve liquor, but here we just have a beer and wine license. We are a beer garden with a nice patio, great indoor space and a relaxed environment."

There is currently a cornhole game set-up with picnic tables and other patio furniture. Hewton said it will be eventually completely landscaped to a backyard oasis with shades, trees and more.

The taproom will have 16 types of beer distributed from Zero One Brewing. Some current taps include the seasonal Oktoberfest, "Eurkea" which is a collab with the Bearded Barista using coffee beans and many more.

Hewton said the downtown restaurant at 20 W Beauregard Ave. will remain in operation.

"Everyone wants to go there to eat and maybe get a drink," she said. "Some people don't even know we brew our own beer there. This new spot will still have some food, like sandwiches and soft pretzels."

Hewton said they are still hiring for kitchen staff.

"I don't want to call the position a "line cook" because that sounds difficult, it's really just putting things in the oven," she said. "It's no different that Which Wich or subway, building the sandwich and toasting it. I also have a strong beertender group, but I'm always taking applications. We do prefer people who know craft beer or have an interest in it."

Interested applicants can apply in person during business hours or message on the business' Facebook.

The taproom had its grand opening on Thursday, October 13, 2022. They are now open seven days a week from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Everything We Know About the Future of San Angelo's Former China Garden Restaurant

SAN ANGELO – For weeks now crews have been working on San Angelo's former China Garden Restaurant on the corner of College Hills and Loop 306. China Garden was forced to close in 2018 after the owner Ai Shu Cheng was found guilty of filing false income tax reports to the IRS. In an article published in Apr. of 2017 by San Angelo LIVE! we pulled finance reports. In those reports it was found out that Cheng under reported his income multiple times.
SAN ANGELO, TX
espn960sanangelo.com

Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park

Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo’s Cinch Roping Fiesta is Oct 27th – 30th

The Cinch Roping Fiesta is coming up Thurs-Sun, Oct 27th – 30th with plenty of roping action and a great concert on Saturday the 29th. Immediately following the tie down roping and match roping on Saturday at the outdoor Fiesta Arena, enjoy two great performers as William Beckmann & special guest Cameron Wrinkle take the stage.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Light Up the Night 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance. It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo). The event will feature local […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Eyes Moving the Landfill

SAN ANGELO, TX — City leaders want to move the San Angelo landfill from its current location at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway on San Angelo’s northeast side. The landfill has been owned by the City of San Angelo since 1984 who hired Republic Services (and two previous companies Republic bought out years ago) to manage it. The old landfill has less than 10 years of life left as it is filling up according to schedule. Now, City officials are in the process of studying moving the location of the landfill to a City Farm tract located near the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
SAN ANGELO, TX
US105

U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Release Details on Knickerbocker Rd. Motorcycle Crash

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Monday morning released more details on that serious motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Rd. near San Angelo stadium Saturday night. As we reported Saturday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a high speed crash on Knickerbocker Rd. and police were investigating the scene long after the crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo ISD announces new safety alerts process

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District announced Tuesday it is launching a new safety alerts process to provide updates on active safety events quickly within the district. The new alert process involves faster notification of critical safety information through text and email as well as...
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

Kinesis Sculpture Hit by Vandals

Joaquin Gasgonia Palencia’s Kinesis sculpture was vandalized with white latex paint in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 10, due to a “random act,” according to the Angelo State University Police Department. The University Police crime log states that the act occurred at the Ben Kelly Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

First Major Cold Front of Fall Will Bring Cool Windy Rain Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area.   According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.  That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain.   Temperatures will drop significantly as well.  Highs Saturday…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy