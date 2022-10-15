ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. UCLA: Point spread grows as money flows in favor of the Ducks

Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
PORTLAND, OR
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

What time, TV channel is New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians ALDS Game 5 today? Free live stream, odds

After being postponed due to the rain amid miserable weather, we will finally find out if the New York Yankees can complete their storybook comeback against Cleveland, or if the Guardians can score another upset on the road in ALDS Game 5, the finale of this 2022 MLB playoffs series on Tuesday, October 18 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Chip Kelly said about Oregon during his weekly press conference

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock or are younger than eight years old, you know what Chip Kelly accomplished during his time at Oregon. While on the Duck sideline, everyone was a faceless opponent and no game was more important than any other game. But over the years, Kelly’s stance on that might have changed, or possibly Oregon is just different since he actually wore green and yellow for a few years. He had plenty of positive things to say about the Ducks in his weekly press conference leading up to the game featuring two Top 10 teams. Although he spread...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy