Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide battled back after being down by as many as 18 but lost late in the fourth quarter by three, 52-49. They're now 6-1 heading into next Saturday's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and ...
We have discussed the two brutal roughing-the-passer calls that went against USC on Saturday night against Utah. We’re not going to rehash them here. However, there is a larger point to make about the Pac-12 officiating crew in Salt Lake City and about Pac-12 refs in general:. They were...
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the match-up with the Ducks, what they do well on both sides of the ball, the significance of returning to Eugene, and the advantages of coaching an experienced team. See you piping in fake fan noise?. Yeah, that's what we normally...
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
The Ringer’s Zach Kram delved into the value of NBA draft pick swaps, of which Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz have three after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers
After winning the first meeting on the road, the Philadelphia Phillies hope to stun the San Diego Padres once again in Game 2 of the NLCS. This 2022 MLB playoffs series continues on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FS1. • You...
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
After being postponed due to the rain amid miserable weather, we will finally find out if the New York Yankees can complete their storybook comeback against Cleveland, or if the Guardians can score another upset on the road in ALDS Game 5, the finale of this 2022 MLB playoffs series on Tuesday, October 18 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock or are younger than eight years old, you know what Chip Kelly accomplished during his time at Oregon. While on the Duck sideline, everyone was a faceless opponent and no game was more important than any other game. But over the years, Kelly’s stance on that might have changed, or possibly Oregon is just different since he actually wore green and yellow for a few years. He had plenty of positive things to say about the Ducks in his weekly press conference leading up to the game featuring two Top 10 teams. Although he spread...
The Portland Trail Blazers should not lack motivation in Wednesday’s season opener at the Sacramento Kings. They not only are seeking to start the season on a positive note, but also will enter the game with fresh memories of the last time they ventured into the Golden 1 Center.
Long Beach Poly four-star linebacker Dylan Williams decommitted from the USC Trojans on Tuesday. Williams, who is rated the No. 11 outside linebacker in the country, made the announcement on social media. READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, there’s a lot of action after a wild college football weekend. One team from the Saturday losers of Oklahoma State, Alabama, Penn State and USC is booted from the playoff discussion. Undefeated teams TCU, Ole Miss...
