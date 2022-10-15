ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Mystery solved: Purse from 1959 found in old Texas school reunited with family

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CROUc_0iaT8jLA00

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A decades-old purse belonging to a Texas girl discovered under the stage of an old school building in a Houston suburb has been reunited with her family.

The missing purse, found at the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District asked “Do you know Beverly?” in a Facebook post. “Dating back to 1959, the name ‘Beverly Williams’ is listed on many of the items inside the wallet.”

Within days, the mystery was solved.

Three daughters of the late Andrea Beverly Williams got to view the purse this week, KTRK-TV reported. It contained childhood photos, notes and memories.

“That’s mom,” Andrea Sanchez, 51, told the Houston Chronicle. Sanchez and her sisters met with members of the school district, the League City Historical Society and League City officials to claim the items, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Sanchez and her sisters, Rhonda Dohr and Deborah Hicks, looked over the items owned by her mother as a schoolgirl in the city’s oldest school building, according the newspaper. Williams died in 2015.

Richard Lewis, vice president of the League City Historical Society, texted Hicks with the find.

“You’ll never believe what we found,” the text read, said Hicks, 48.

Hicks’ husband, League City Councilman Justin Hicks, had voted to preserve the part of the building where the purse was found, according to the Chronicle.

A photograph from Clear Creek High School in 1963 shows a Beverly Williams as a member of the school’s debating team, according to Ancestry.com. Texas online birth records show Andrea Beverly Williams was born Oct. 5, 1945, in neighboring Harris County, according to Ancestry.com. Her parents are listed as Frank Rogers Williams and Lala Elaine Rawley.

The League City School is the oldest building in the Clear Creek district, the Chronicle reported. It opened in 1938 and has housed students since before the district was consolidated in 1948.

The old building, which was last used by students in 2018 when it was known as League City Elementary, was being razed during the summer of 2021 to create a new community center, KHOU-TV reported.

The three sisters were among nine children born to Williams and her husband, William Augusta Paul. Williams and Paul were married on Aug. 12, 1963, and were divorced in Texas on April 15, 1986, according to Texas online marriage and divorce records on Ancestry.com.

“It’s very strange seeing how her personality survived all those years,” Sanchez told the Chronicle. “Everything in that purse then is exactly what she would have kept in her purse now. My mom was petite, about 5 foot, and the amount of real estate she managed to fit in her purse was an accomplishment.”

“It was just shocking to see some of the little pictures and see my granddad, we don’t have a lot of him,” Hicks said.

“It’s just a perfect time capsule of someone who that it never occurred to me was a real person,” said Dohr, 49. “By the time I came along she was well into mom mode, and so I’m looking at this stuff and thinking, ‘Wow, she did have thoughts and feelings. And dances she wanted to go to and people she knew.”

The contractor who found the purse said his crew was hired to replace the stage at the school earlier this year.

“I had to get in there and lay down and kind of dig it out,” contractor Armando Rodriguez told KHOU. “How it got there, I don’t know.”

Williams’ three daughters were thrilled to view a slice of history.

Beverly Williams liked to paint, Dohr told the Chronicle and her purse reflects that sensitivity.

“Each item in that purse had a personal meaning to my mother,” Dohr told the Chronicle. “Sometimes I still want to call her and realize that can’t happen anymore, so it’s amazing to see all this stuff now. She’s gone, but not really. She was here and left an imprint.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
defendernetwork.com

We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity

Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO THE ALL NEW HAUNTED DRIVE

The Haunted Drive which was in Splendora has moved to a much larger area at Chain of Lakes. Now over 1.5 miles long. This year they have added additional activities. They include a Haunted House and a Haunted Maze. The address is 235 Chain-O-Lake Resort, Cleveland, Texas. Alternate Route Advisory.
CLEVELAND, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report

At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork

A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
960 The Ref

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe Municipal Court Warrant Compliance Amnesty Program Starts Monday

The Conroe Municipal Court Warrant Compliance will start an amnesty period beginning Monday, October 24th, and ending Sunday, November 6th. During this time anyone who has outstanding warrants are encouraged to voluntarily resolve their cases by contacting the Conroe Municipal Court, Monday through Thursday 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, and Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call 936-522-3380 Option 4 to speak with a warrant officer. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good-faith effort to resolve their outstanding class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay, the individual may request a judge assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment. An Enforcement period will begin on October 28th and will run through November 6th. During this time Officers will be out making attempts to bring individuals into compliance.
CONROE, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
86K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy