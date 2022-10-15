ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: FDA authorizes Novavax vaccine as booster shot

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the COVID-19 shot developed by Novavax as a first booster dose for adults at least six months after completion of a primary vaccination series. The vaccines are authorized for people aged 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination against COVID-19 and...

