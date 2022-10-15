The defending IFL National Champions, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, will open the 2023 regular season with three consecutive home games on Pinnacle Bank Field at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. In the first game, the Wranglers will face off against the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, March 25th. The home and season opener will feature the banner reveal for winning the IFL’s Western Conference, and the IFL National Championship Game.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO