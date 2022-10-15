Read full article on original website
Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists
Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
Yavapai College Nursing Grads Unite to Elevate the Standards of Long-term Care
Amanda Vivanco and Ekklesia “EK” Breed are on a mission to improve the standard of long-term care in rural Arizona. The pair of Yavapai College Nursing Program alumni are pursuing the mission separately – as nursing directors at care centers in the Verde Valley — and together as a soon-to-be-married couple with a shared passion for improving the lives of people dependent on nursing care.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 17th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
October 17th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
Fall Fun with ZooFest & Boo at the Zoo at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary
Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for ZooFest on Saturday & Sunday, October 29th & 30th. Activities include Zoo Maze, Boo Zone, Photo Spots, Bounce House, and Animal Enrichment from 10 am-4 pm. Event activities included with paid general admission. Then come back for “BOO at the ZOO” on Sunday, October...
Northern Arizona Wranglers Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule
The defending IFL National Champions, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, will open the 2023 regular season with three consecutive home games on Pinnacle Bank Field at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. In the first game, the Wranglers will face off against the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, March 25th. The home and season opener will feature the banner reveal for winning the IFL’s Western Conference, and the IFL National Championship Game.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
Prescott Valley Police Citizens’ Police Academy Concludes
The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy program concluded with the “graduation” of our participants. Certificates of graduation were presented by Chief Ticer. The Citizens’ Police Academy is an 8-week program, beginning in late August and running for eight consecutive Tuesdays. Participants get a hands-on,...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
