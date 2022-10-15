ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

DOJ calls for six-month sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon

The Justice Department is recommending that Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, be sentenced to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Monday's court filing by the DOJ argues that...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ron Johnson campaign hires Troupis law firm that represented Donald Trump in attempt to throw out 2020 ballots in Wisconsin

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign has retained the Cross Plains-based law firm that represented former President Donald Trump in the failed effort to throw out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin and reverse the results of the 2020 election. The firm is headed by attorney James Troupis,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Connecticut Public

Why Biden gave a speech about abortion rights

President Biden made a full-throated plea to young voters today, urging them to cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections and promising that if Democrats win Congress, they will enshrine into law the right to an abortion. It's something that Democrats have elevated as a central issue since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
WASHINGTON, DC
Connecticut Public

Why you should pay attention to the Chinese Communist Party's congress

We're going to begin tonight with a look at China, where the Communist Party kicked off its National Congress in Beijing earlier today. It's an important political meeting, usually held every five years, where China's ruling Communist Party announces its next leaders. And as NPR's Emily Feng tells us, it's also where the party gets to signal its goals for the future.
Connecticut Public

Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections

Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
COLORADO STATE
Connecticut Public

U.S. to send Ukraine more air defense systems after Russia stepped missile attacks

VOLODYMYR GRYSTON: (Non-English language spoken). MARTINEZ: Gryston says police fired at the drone with assault rifles when it suddenly turned toward them, and they ran underground. The deadly days-long Russian bombardment has knocked out power and water supplies in several cities. In response, the White House is speeding up shipments of air defense systems to Ukraine, part of an additional authorization of $725 million in arms and equipment for Ukraine. Now John Kirby is with us. He is the White House national security coordinator for strategic communications. Admiral, Russia is expected to hold its annual nuclear forces drills soon. And this year, it feels a lot more ominous considering Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons. What will the U.S. be looking for to ensure that this isn't something more than just drills?
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Does Russia's use of Iranian drones signal a shift in strategy? Gubernatorial candidates debate in Georgia rematch. President Biden will make what's billed as a "major" speech on abortion rights.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Kyiv targeted by Russian kamikaze drones

Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv again today, but this time they deployed kamikaze drones. The attacks were unsettling and deadly. But what's less clear is whether they change anything about the war, a war in which Ukraine continues to have the upper hand. For more on this, we've got NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman on the line with us. Hey, Tom.
Connecticut Public

A key congressional rematch in California draws nationwide attention

A handful of close House races in California could play a key role in which party controls Congress after the midterms. We're going to hear about one of those races in a district near LA. Last election, it went Republican by just over 300 votes. Now with redistricting, his Democratic challenger thinks she has a real shot. Here's Tyche Hendricks from member station KQED.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mike Pence campaigns for California Republican who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Fresno on Monday to boost the re-election bid of Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford. In speaking to reporters, Pence said a Valadao victory is key in battling inflation and regaining Republican control of Congress. Pence played up Valadao’s role on the House Appropriations Committee, Valadao’s support of the Trump-Pence administration’s first two years in office, and the importance of agriculture in California’s 22nd Congressional District.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy