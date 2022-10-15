Read full article on original website
DOJ calls for six-month sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon
The Justice Department is recommending that Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, be sentenced to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Monday's court filing by the DOJ argues that...
Ron Johnson campaign hires Troupis law firm that represented Donald Trump in attempt to throw out 2020 ballots in Wisconsin
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign has retained the Cross Plains-based law firm that represented former President Donald Trump in the failed effort to throw out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin and reverse the results of the 2020 election. The firm is headed by attorney James Troupis,...
Democrats hit Sen. Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 remarks in new Wisconsin Senate ad
Democrats are ramping up their attacks on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin over his remarks downplaying the Jan. 6 riot with a new TV ad in the homestretch of the pivotal Senate race. The 30-second ad, first shared with NBC News, will hit airwaves in the battleground state Wednesday....
In Montana House race, GOP candidate struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
Ryan Zinke has faced scandals as former President Donald Trump's interior secretary. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on Oct. 16, 2022.)
Ron Johnson said, 'The FBI set me up.' Here is what's behind the comment made during Wisconsin's Senate debate.
During Wisconsin's final Senate debate Thursday night, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made a comment that surprised many in attendance. "The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me," the Oshkosh Republican said. The remark drew laughs from some in the crowd as Johnson...
Does Marjorie Taylor Greene represent the future of the Republican Party?
The majority of Republican candidates running for higher office right now have either expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election or said outright that they believe the election was stolen. New York Times political reporter Robert Draper says the party's embrace of lies and conspiracy theories has opened...
Why Biden gave a speech about abortion rights
President Biden made a full-throated plea to young voters today, urging them to cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections and promising that if Democrats win Congress, they will enshrine into law the right to an abortion. It's something that Democrats have elevated as a central issue since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Ukrainians keep a wary eye on U.S. midterm elections, fearing a loss of support
KYIV, Ukraine — Sitting on a park bench by a tram stop in Kontraktova Square, Marta Makarova, a 21-year-old budding social media influencer, takes a break from talking with two friends about Instagram to talk instead about the war. Makarova explains how much of their safety depends on U.S. support.
Why you should pay attention to the Chinese Communist Party's congress
We're going to begin tonight with a look at China, where the Communist Party kicked off its National Congress in Beijing earlier today. It's an important political meeting, usually held every five years, where China's ruling Communist Party announces its next leaders. And as NPR's Emily Feng tells us, it's also where the party gets to signal its goals for the future.
Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections
Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
Ukraine says Russia has recently taken out a third of its power stations
Ukraine's president calls Russian drone strikes on critical infrastructure "terrorism." As winter cold starts to set in, officials are calling on Ukrainians to conserve electricity. Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy....
Russian attacks have damaged at least 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
With winter approaching, Russian attacks on Ukraine are increasingly targeting the country's energy infrastructure. Earlier today, Russian rockets hit energy facilities in multiple cities, including the capital, Kyiv. It was the second day in a row the city has woken up to explosions. NPR's Nathan Rott is in Kyiv and...
U.S. to send Ukraine more air defense systems after Russia stepped missile attacks
VOLODYMYR GRYSTON: (Non-English language spoken). MARTINEZ: Gryston says police fired at the drone with assault rifles when it suddenly turned toward them, and they ran underground. The deadly days-long Russian bombardment has knocked out power and water supplies in several cities. In response, the White House is speeding up shipments of air defense systems to Ukraine, part of an additional authorization of $725 million in arms and equipment for Ukraine. Now John Kirby is with us. He is the White House national security coordinator for strategic communications. Admiral, Russia is expected to hold its annual nuclear forces drills soon. And this year, it feels a lot more ominous considering Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons. What will the U.S. be looking for to ensure that this isn't something more than just drills?
Morning news brief
Does Russia's use of Iranian drones signal a shift in strategy? Gubernatorial candidates debate in Georgia rematch. President Biden will make what's billed as a "major" speech on abortion rights.
How is abortion rights playing into the choices for Latino voters?
OK. We're going to talk more about all this with Aileen Cardona-Arroyo. She is vice president of the public opinion research firm Hart Research Associates, which does polling for Democrats. She specializes in the views of Latino voters. Thanks so much for being with us this morning. AILEEN CARDONA-ARROYO: Yeah....
Kyiv targeted by Russian kamikaze drones
Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv again today, but this time they deployed kamikaze drones. The attacks were unsettling and deadly. But what's less clear is whether they change anything about the war, a war in which Ukraine continues to have the upper hand. For more on this, we've got NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman on the line with us. Hey, Tom.
Ukrainian officials warn people to prep for electricity, water and heating outages
Let's hear from former Ukrainian infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan. He just returned to Kyiv from the Kherson region, near the front lines of the fighting. Like many other Ukrainians, he enlisted in military service at the start of the war. So let's start with the latest on the front line....
A key congressional rematch in California draws nationwide attention
A handful of close House races in California could play a key role in which party controls Congress after the midterms. We're going to hear about one of those races in a district near LA. Last election, it went Republican by just over 300 votes. Now with redistricting, his Democratic challenger thinks she has a real shot. Here's Tyche Hendricks from member station KQED.
