ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tina Howell

Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin Kamara

A lawsuit has been filed against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in the Civil District Court of New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of their client, Darnell Greene, listed as "Plaintiff". The court document is petitioning for civil damages based on the assault and battery charges against Alvin Kamara, listed as "Defendant".
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans

Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.

Actually, it is past time. The 2022 New Orleans Saints are simply not living up to expectations. They are not even close. On paper, this is an extremely talent team, but they are sitting at 2-4 and painfully digging a hole that they will have a hard time climbing out of.
thecomeback.com

Saints head coach unsure of starting quarterback situation

The New Orleans Saints have been led by backup quarterback Andy Dalton in the absence of starter Jameis Winston, and there have been varying results thus far for Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Dalton took on the Cincinnati Bengals, his former team, on Sunday. Following that game, there may be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy