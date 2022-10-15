Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Four more 12-story projects en route due to Housing Element snafu
The final count is in: 16 new medium- and high-density residential projects — most of them between nine and 15 stories high — slipped through the door held open by a non-compliant Housing Element, allowing them to bypass local oversight and head straight into permitting under state rules.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Current Elections 2022: Darling, Park Look to Fill Vacant CD11 Seat
The Westside of Los Angeles will get a new City Council member in the Nov. 8 election with Councilman Mike Bonin stepping down after two terms. Among communities that Council District 11 encompasses are Venice, Mar Vista, Westchester, Playa del Rey, Brentwood, Del Rey, Playa Vista and Pacific Palisades. Vying...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Economic rebound continues in latest sales tax report
As tourists once again fill Santa Monica streets and residents continue to venture out to dine, the City is reporting continued economic growth and recovery following the pandemic. The most recent quarterly sales tax revenue report, from April through June of this year, shows an increase of 6.4% over the same quarter of the previous year.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Just the facts – Sales Tax
Facts: State law caps local sales taxes at no more than two percent above the state’s base rate of 7.25 percent, unless a jurisdiction receives a special legislative exemption. Los Angeles County has been allowed to reach a 10.25 percent maximum.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC Candidate Questions: Nancy Greenstein
Five candidates, including three incumbents and two newcomers, are vying for four open seats on the Santa Monica College Board of Trustees. All five candidates were sent the same questions and given a rough word count within which to provide their written responses. Each day this week, the Daily Press...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City council candidates share priorities
Priorities: All 11 Santa Monica City Council candidates filled out a Daily Press questionnaire ranking their priorities should they be elected to serve on Council. Each candidate’s top three responses are displayed above.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Pico pumpkin patch at Virginia Avenue Park
FALL FESTIVAL: More than 100 children and families thoroughly enjoyed the Mini Fall Festival presented in collaboration with Farmers Market and Pico Branch Library. They picked out their free pumpkin, took a photo in the photo booth and created a fall themed craft. For adults, there was the ever-popular SMC glass pumpkin sale, as well as free vegetable seedlings and seeds from master gardeners and free fall themed craft kits from the Santa Monica Public Library.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Police recruits
SMPD: The Santa Monica Police Department welcomed Officers Chase Ellsworth and Christian Gorelli last week. SMPD continues to make progress in recruiting new officers, including 18 new hires this year.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: Familiar face
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to the CVS located near the 2500 block of Santa Monica Blvd for a theft report. While at the location, officers observed a suspect still inside matching the description of someone that had shoplifted from the store in the past. The individual attempted to exit the store with a concealed yellow box without paying and subsequently caused the theft alarm to activate. The suspect ran out of the store after ignoring the officer’s commands. Another officer intercepted the suspect near 2439 Santa Monica Blvd. Nelson Alatamirano was arrested and booked for shoplifting and resisting a peace officer. He was ultimately issued a citation and released from police custody.
