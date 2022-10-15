Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Work planed on KY 416 in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a closure is planned along KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday. Crews will be replacing a cross drain. The work zone will be between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers...
Traffic Alert: Paving planned Monday on No. 6 School Road in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Vanderburgh County are warning drivers about some paving work planned for Monday. It’s on No. 6 School Road from Highway 65 to St. Joe Rd. Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays are expected.
KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County’s Transient Room Tax is booking an Airbnb for the foreseeable future. The Fiscal Court unanimously approved three ordinances that requires those offering Airbnb’s to give a cut of their profits to the. county, the same way hotels and bed and breakfasts...
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Ohio County on Thursday to dedicate homes built for victims of the December 10 tornado. The Sumner family was home when the tornado destroyed the building around them. The foundations were still standing, and their home has been rebuilt. In...
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
Cemetery headstones vandalized in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Greenville police are looking for the people responsible for damaging some headstones at an old cemetery. It happened recently at the Old Greenville cemetery. Officers say several headstones were damaged. Police are hoping the public might have information on who is responsible.
Sheriff’s Office: Driver extracted after pick-up truck overturns in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a car crash led to a driver having to be extracted from a vehicle in Henderson on Friday night. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent in response to a crash on the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 41. Once...
Campers at Burdette Park dealing with burn ban
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced the county is under a burn ban. That makes Vanderburgh the 14th county in the Tri-State to be placed under a burn ban, due to dry conditions. No open flames are allowed in the county until further...
Apple Festival set for this weekend in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apple slushy fans can satisfy that fall craving this weekend in Owensboro. The Apple Festival returns to Reid’s Orchard Saturday and Sunday. The popular festival draws thousands to the orchard every year, which is why this will be the last year you can enjoy the festival there.
Henderson County Public Library cuts ribbon on new renovations
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new renovations and expansion project on Saturday. Community members gathered at the library to celebrate the ribbon cutting on a new computer learning lab, maker space, meeting and study rooms. Library Director Shannon Sandefur...
UE holds 20th chili bowl sale
EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Two people arrested after apartment burglary in Providence
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people in Providence have been arrested after police say they burglarized an apartment. 47-year-old Ronda R. Hill and 53-year-old Terry Dewayne Powell were found inside an apartment after police say they received a call for people illegally inside an apartment. Police say both subjects appeared...
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
Owensboro announces ‘Hometown Christmas’ activities
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced Hometown Christmas, a series of holiday activities in downtown Owensboro from November 18 through December 31. The holiday celebration will kick off with the Smothers Park Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with the Kentucky Youth Chorale on Friday, November 18, followed by the newly expanded Dancing Lights interactive display presented by Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Visit Owensboro.
