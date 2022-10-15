TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO