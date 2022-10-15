ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette. “The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says. Police...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious

SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find missing University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspected Utah bank robber arrested by authorities in Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities say the alleged serial bank robber that robbed two banks and a man in Utah was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department with the help of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to an FBI statement.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Brigham City police getting new K-9 in honor of chief’s former partner

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Bring a news camera to a dog park, and don’t be surprised if many of the curious pups stop by to check it out. Dogs are probably used to cell phone cameras these days, but not big cameras, and the K-9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman is a great place to get pictures of all the good boys and girls.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT

