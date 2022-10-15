Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan police say man forced motorist to stop, claimed to be law enforcement
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a man who they say forced a motorist to stop in West Jordan, claimed he was a police officer and then confronted the woman about her driving. West Jordan police say the incident began about 2...
kslnewsradio.com
Police identify suspect arrested in connection with weekend SWAT incident
SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday, Oct. 15, a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted a SWAT team response. The suspect, identified as Vaioleti Mafi, is in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of numerous felony charges. Police suspect Mafi of aggravated...
SLCPD: Man arrested in N. Dexter St. SWAT operation racks up 7 felony charges
Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, is facing a total of eight charges after the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested him last Saturday morning on grounds of domestic violence and aggravated burglary.
kjzz.com
3 alleged gang members accused in 2020 murder of 21-year-old outside Millcreek carwash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
KSLTV
Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter
SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette. “The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says. Police...
KSLTV
Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital
SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
KSLTV
Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious
SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find missing University of Utah student
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
KSLTV
Suspected Utah bank robber arrested by authorities in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities say the alleged serial bank robber that robbed two banks and a man in Utah was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department with the help of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to an FBI statement.
POLICE: Taylorsville man stabbed ‘multiple times’ by step-son
A Taylorsville man was stabbed by his step-son Friday night, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.
KSLTV
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
KSLTV
Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
KSLTV
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
KSLTV
Brigham City police getting new K-9 in honor of chief’s former partner
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Bring a news camera to a dog park, and don’t be surprised if many of the curious pups stop by to check it out. Dogs are probably used to cell phone cameras these days, but not big cameras, and the K-9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman is a great place to get pictures of all the good boys and girls.
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
KSLTV
Utah’s top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI, Utah — The abduction of a child is a parent’s nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes “could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That’s why the state reinstated...
