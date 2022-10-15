ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device

 4 days ago
IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022--

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go.

This press release features multimedia.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“The core concept of every product we put out always boils down to one thing, our ‘For Gamers. By Gamers.’ motto,” said Richard Hashim, Head of Razer’s Mobile & Console Division. “With the Razer Edge, we’ve created the ultimate handheld gaming platform. Together with Verizon and Qualcomm, we designed the Razer Edge 5G to be a true gamer device, capable of supporting gamers’ entire catalogs of AAA games or allowing them to stream endlessly online, taking their gaming experience on the go with near-zero latency.”

Game anywhere and everywhere

No longer held back by cords or older-generation Wi-Fi, the Razer Edge 5G features absolute cutting-edge 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity, giving gamers the option to get off the couch and experience true mobile gaming on the go. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is like having the power and performance of the best home broadband network right in your pocket. Gamers no longer need to be wired to their home network or endlessly searching for a reliable Wi-Fi hotspot when out and about.

“With the Razer Edge 5G and Verizon Ultra Wideband you’ll have, in your hands, a full mobile gaming system with a reliable connection that can push ultra-fast speeds, with low lag,” said Brian Higgins, SVP, Device and Consumer Product Marketing, Verizon. “In other words, you’ll soon be able to smash the competition, all while giving your favorite gaming chair a bit of a break for the day.”

Thousands of games on one device

From day-one, the Razer Edge 5G will have thousands of AAA games compatible with the device, whether it be native Android games and pre-installed launchers like Epic Games (Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe), cloud streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia GeForce Now, or remote play options offering full access to PC libraries like Steam Link, Moonlight, Parsec, and Xbox. With unlimited access to catalogs of games on the go, the Razer Edge 5G delivers ultimate quality without sacrificing remote accessibility or content availability.

“It’s our mission to make gaming available to more players around the world, whether it’s those already in the Xbox community or someone who wants to play Xbox for the very first time,” said Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President of Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft. “Working with hardware partners like Razer to include Xbox Cloud Gaming on new gaming handhelds opens up all-new possibilities for players to experience Xbox on the go.”

Stunning visuals

The Razer Edge delivers uncompromising performance and fidelity starting with its display. The 6.8” AMOLED™ touchscreen display pushes up to a 144hz refresh rate at 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution, providing upwards of 87% more pixels than competitive offerings. AMOLED technology delivers better color contrast with deeper blacks, faster response times, lower temperature performance, and a nearly limitless viewing angle, all while consuming less power than typical LCD displays. AAA games shine to their full potential at home or on the go with this best-in-class display. Steam Link users can enjoy gameplay at 144Hz on the Razer Edge, fully leveraging both the fast display, and Valve’s extensive catalog of games.

Console-quality control

Whether playing a touchscreen game or utilizing the fully tactile controls of the Razer Edge 5G, gamers will be in absolute control. The Razer Edge 5G comes bundled with the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro, featuring all the award-winning technologies, customization options and features of the Kishi V2 mobile controller, with two additions: Razer HyperSense advanced-haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port. Microswitches in the face buttons and D-pad deliver tactical response and instantaneous actuation in order to yield true console-quality controls on a handheld gaming platform.

Ultimate gaming hardware

Built with gaming in mind with every component, the Razer Edge 5G is engineered to be the ultimate handheld gaming hardware. Starting with the platform, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is built from the ground up to deliver superior Android gaming performance. The Snapdragon G3x features a 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU and an Adreno GPU built for maximum graphics and industry leading performance per watt, so gamers will never have to compromise power for performance in long gaming sessions. Early benchmark testing shows the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 performing 2-3x speeds of standard mobile platforms like the Snapdragon 720G. The AMOLED display simultaneously is optimized for efficient power-consumption, leading to long hours of gaming on the 5000mAh capacity battery.

Launching in January 2023 exclusively through Verizon, the Razer Edge 5G will bring a revolutionary new era to 5G handheld gaming. Gamers can experience it live and in person, hands-on at the Razer Booth at CES 2023.

ABOUT THE RAZER EDGE 5G

  • Platform: Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform
  • OS: Android 12
  • Screen: 6.8” FHD+ 2400x1080 AMOLED 144Hz
  • Memory: 8GB LPDDR5
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mm Wave Verizon 5G
  • Weight: 263.8g, 400.8g with controller
  • Audio: 2-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Dimensions: 259.7 x 84.5 x 10.83mm
  • Availability: In January 2023, the Razer Edge 5G will be available exclusively from Verizon, and the Razer Edge Wi-Fi will be available exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations.

For more information on the Razer Edge 5G, please see here.

To reserve a unit, please see here.

For more information on how Razer empowers you to #WinItYourWay, please see here.

PRODUCT ASSETS

Please find the press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 200 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

ABOUT VERIZON

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

ABOUT QUALCOMM

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers. ™

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/

CONTACT: RAZER PRESS CONTACTS Americas

Will Powers

Will.Powers@razer.comGlobal

Jan Horak

Jan.Horak@razer.comVERIZON PRESS CONTACTS George Koroneos

george.koroneos@verizon.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CARRIERS AND SERVICES MOBILE/WIRELESS ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT 5G ELECTRONIC GAMES

SOURCE: Razer

PUB: 10/15/2022 02:00 PM/DISC: 10/15/2022 02:02 PM

