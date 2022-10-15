Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may be patchy at times. Fog should begin to lift after sunrise, but will likely linger longer along the Columbia River. Fog will be combined with smoke or haze.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 11:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Island; Jefferson; King; Kitsap; Pierce; San Juan; Skagit; Snohomish; Whatcom AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Northwest Clean Air Agency Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Washington State Department of Ecology until midnight PDT Thursday night. The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities. For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information visit your local air quality agency at www.nwcleanairwa.gov, www.orcaa.org, www.pscleanair.gov, and ecology.wa.gov.
Comments / 0