Effective: 2022-10-19 11:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Island; Jefferson; King; Kitsap; Pierce; San Juan; Skagit; Snohomish; Whatcom AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Northwest Clean Air Agency Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Washington State Department of Ecology until midnight PDT Thursday night. The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities. For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information visit your local air quality agency at www.nwcleanairwa.gov, www.orcaa.org, www.pscleanair.gov, and ecology.wa.gov.

ISLAND COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO