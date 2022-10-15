PHILADELPHIA – Nowadays, every match between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union invites storytelling and nostalgia because of the shared history of the leaders involved. There’s an increasing awareness of the main thrusts of the narrative, and it goes like this: As members of the Philadelphia organization, head coach Jim Curtin, then-assistant Pat Noonan, and then-technical director Chris Albright collaborated to help make the Union a standard-bear in Major League Soccer. ...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO