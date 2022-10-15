Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allsportstucson.com
1A-6A power ratings: Southern Arizona teams face challenges after release of new rankings
AIA power ratings as of Tues., Oct. 18 for Class 1A to 6A schools. Class 1A teams ranked in the top 12 are in the state playoffs. Top 10 for all other classes listed with Southern Arizona teams shown up to No. 25 in each ranking. Southern Arizona teams in bold.
scottsdale.org
State poised to become gambling world mecca
Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
Cronkite: Avoid campus during Katie Hobbs interview
Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs has gotten her wish for separate televised interviews of herself and her Republican opponent Kari Lake, but only after a media circus last week orchestrated by the Lake campaign. Hobbs had pitched the separate interviews as an alternative to participating in the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission debate, […] The post Cronkite: Avoid campus during Katie Hobbs interview appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Willcox High School educator named Arizona Teacher of the Year
A rural Arizona teacher is taking home the Arizona Educational Foundations' biggest prize, teacher of the year.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
ABC 15 News
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake talks big issues and election night
PHOENIX — After more than a year of listening to speeches and tolerating a blitzkrieg of television ads and social media posts, it's time for Arizona voters to have their say. Election Day is nearly upon us and 1.9 million voters in Maricopa County have received their early ballots....
See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities
A SafeWise analysis determined the state's safest cities.
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
thearizona100.com
Arizona’s historic solar telescope
Six decades ago, President John F. Kennedy hailed what would be named the McMath-Pierce Solar Telescope – located 55 miles southwest of Tucson on the Tohono O’odham Nation – a national icon upon its Nov. 2 dedication. “The great new solar telescope at the Kitt Peak National...
More dead horses found in Northern Arizona. Reward for info leading to arrest raised to $35k
ALPINE, Ariz. — Horse advocates say the number of horses found shot to death is now at 25 after they found another 10 carcasses in the forest near Alpine, AZ. Last week the number was at 15. Simone Netherlands, leader of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, has...
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
The most unlucky person in Arizona history.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus. This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for man missing from Bisbee
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a man who was last seen in Bisbee last weekend. Authorities say 77-year-old Albert Hopper was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He hadn’t been seen since Saturday, Oct. 15 at his home neat Sims Road and Compton Avenue.
KOLD-TV
More than 500 early voters in Cochise County receive wrong ballots ahead of election day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a warning to early voters in Cochise County after the County Recorders Office sent out the wrong ballots, affecting 11 precincts and 550 early voters. David Stevens, Cochise County Recorder, said if those affected don’t send in a new ballot, their vote...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Arizona GOP legislators rolled out the red carpet for '2,000 Mules.' Then law enforcement gave the movie what amounts to two thumbs down
PHOENIX — After a chief investigator of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that two activists behind the election conspiracy movie “2,000 Mules” never provided them promised evidence of fraud, Arizona legislators who gushed praise for the duo are silent. Several contacted by 12News for...
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Here are the top ten cheapest places to live in the state.
Comments / 0