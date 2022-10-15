ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterland, OH

News-Herald.com

Gilmour vs. Rocky River boys soccer: Lancers start strong, but unable to sustain it in 5-2 season-ending loss

Gilmour looked and sounded the part Oct. 17 prior to its Division II sectional final in the Northeast 3 District against visiting Rocky River. The Lancers knew, on an awful weather night with a sharp wind blowing east, their smart possession game would have to be at its best to thwart the Pirates. Unfortunately, that aspiration did not come to pass.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash

State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

In less than 24 hours, Guardians and Browns give Cleveland sports fans full range of emotions, for better and worse: Ashley Bastock

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In under 24 hours, the pendulum of sports emotions swung in Cleveland. After Progressive Field turned into bedlam on Saturday night as the Guardians topped the Yankees, 6-5, in a walk-off win, taking a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series, fans in attendance on Sunday for Browns vs. Patriots witnessed an embarrassing 38-15 loss for Cleveland, one that sent fans to the exits en masse in the third quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH

