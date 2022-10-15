Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Gilmour vs. Rocky River boys soccer: Lancers start strong, but unable to sustain it in 5-2 season-ending loss
Gilmour looked and sounded the part Oct. 17 prior to its Division II sectional final in the Northeast 3 District against visiting Rocky River. The Lancers knew, on an awful weather night with a sharp wind blowing east, their smart possession game would have to be at its best to thwart the Pirates. Unfortunately, that aspiration did not come to pass.
St. Edward back on top, Cleveland Heights drops in Division I: Week 10 AP Ohio high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Defending Division I state champion St. Edward was the No. 1 ranked team in Division I Ohio high school football until a Week 5 loss to Massillon. After a 6-0 win over Cincinnati Moeller, which spent three weeks at No.1, the Eagles are back atop Ohio’s biggest division.
Canton Central Catholic remembering junior killed in crash
Canton Central Catholic High School is remembering a 16-year-old junior who was killed in a car crash in Lucas County.
cleveland19.com
Thousands lose power in Geauga, Lake counties following rounds of overnight wintry precipitation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in some parts of Northeast Ohio will wake up without power following waves of wintry weather overnight. Portions of the region’s snow belt received the highest impact. FirstEnergy said thousands of customers in Lake and Geauga Counties lost power. As of 5 a.m. on...
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on 'short' lockdown due to threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School underwent "a short period of lockdown due to an alleged threat" on Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland confirmed to 3News. Police have since lifted the lockdown and all students and staff are safe. The school says that it is continuing...
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Guardians play football with New York Yankees fans during Game 5 rain delay (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain caused a delay, and eventual postponement, for Game 5 of the American League Division Series, but that didn’t stop some of the members of the Cleveland Guardians from getting in a game of catch. Several Guardians players, including outfielder Myles Straw, broke out the...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes Ohio road
According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close.
In less than 24 hours, Guardians and Browns give Cleveland sports fans full range of emotions, for better and worse: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In under 24 hours, the pendulum of sports emotions swung in Cleveland. After Progressive Field turned into bedlam on Saturday night as the Guardians topped the Yankees, 6-5, in a walk-off win, taking a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series, fans in attendance on Sunday for Browns vs. Patriots witnessed an embarrassing 38-15 loss for Cleveland, one that sent fans to the exits en masse in the third quarter.
VIDEO: First flakes hit NE Ohio
It may only be October, but the flakes were flying Monday night.
Florida girl, 11, attempts to run away from new Parma home: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Curfew violation, Broadview Road: On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to Broadview Road regarding a young female walking northbound on the street. An arriving officer located the 11-year-old, who said a few hours earlier she ran away from her Parma home. She ended up walking roughly two miles before the...
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
