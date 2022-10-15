ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
A Maryland State Police helicopter transported one to the hospital. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say.

Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.

Officials say that Reineke was struck by a Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck being driven by Frederick resident John Michael Hartman, Jr., 40, who was traveling east on Route 40 through the intersection at Harmony Road where the two-vehicle crash took place.

Reineke was pronounced dead at the scene, state police announced.

Hartman was airlifted by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his undisclosed injuries. His condition was not immediately available on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Police noted that the road was closed for approximately three hours following the crash to allow for an investigation and time to clear the scene.

