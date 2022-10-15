ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Vikings sign DE Benton Whitley away from Chiefs practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Benton Whitley away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs had a roster spot open up unexpectedly on Wednesday with the news that defensive end Benton Whitley had been signed away by the Minnesota Vikings from the team’s practice squad. That means the Chiefs should be signing someone else soon enough to fill the hole going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Duke basketball on cusp of landing first 2024 commit

The Duke basketball program is on the verge of landing its first 2024 commitment. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail all offseason and the Blue Devils appear to be on the cusp of landing its first pledge in the high school junior class.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy