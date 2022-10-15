Read full article on original website
What to look for as FC Cincinnati faces Philadelphia Union MLS Cup east semifinal
PHILADELPHIA – Nowadays, every match between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union invites storytelling and nostalgia because of the shared history of the leaders involved. There’s an increasing awareness of the main thrusts of the narrative, and it goes like this: As members of the Philadelphia organization, head coach Jim Curtin, then-assistant Pat Noonan, and then-technical director Chris Albright collaborated to help make the Union a standard-bear in Major League Soccer. ...
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Ryan cooks Jags, face Titans Sunday
The Colts face a monumental game against the rival Titans for control of the AFC South this week. IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins break down the Colts’ shift on offense, the development of the wide receivers and the suddenly troubling defensive trends against the run, at cornerback and in terms of creating turnovers. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Ryan cooks Jags, face Titans Sunday
