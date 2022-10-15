ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Mystery solved: Purse from 1959 found in old Texas school reunited with family

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGagU_0iaT4J0u00

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A decades-old purse belonging to a Texas girl discovered under the stage of an old school building in a Houston suburb has been reunited with her family.

The missing purse, found at the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District asked “Do you know Beverly?” in a Facebook post. “Dating back to 1959, the name ‘Beverly Williams’ is listed on many of the items inside the wallet.”

Within days, the mystery was solved.

Three daughters of the late Andrea Beverly Williams got to view the purse this week, KTRK-TV reported. It contained childhood photos, notes and memories.

“That’s mom,” Andrea Sanchez, 51, told the Houston Chronicle. Sanchez and her sisters met with members of the school district, the League City Historical Society and League City officials to claim the items, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Sanchez and her sisters, Rhonda Dohr and Deborah Hicks, looked over the items owned by her mother as a schoolgirl in the city’s oldest school building, according the newspaper. Williams died in 2015.

Richard Lewis, vice president of the League City Historical Society, texted Hicks with the find.

“You’ll never believe what we found,” the text read, said Hicks, 48.

Hicks’ husband, League City Councilman Justin Hicks, had voted to preserve the part of the building where the purse was found, according to the Chronicle.

A photograph from Clear Creek High School in 1963 shows a Beverly Williams as a member of the school’s debating team, according to Ancestry.com. Texas online birth records show Andrea Beverly Williams was born Oct. 5, 1945, in neighboring Harris County, according to Ancestry.com. Her parents are listed as Frank Rogers Williams and Lala Elaine Rawley.

The League City School is the oldest building in the Clear Creek district, the Chronicle reported. It opened in 1938 and has housed students since before the district was consolidated in 1948.

The old building, which was last used by students in 2018 when it was known as League City Elementary, was being razed during the summer of 2021 to create a new community center, KHOU-TV reported.

The three sisters were among nine children born to Williams and her husband, William Augusta Paul. Williams and Paul were married on Aug. 12, 1963, and were divorced in Texas on April 15, 1986, according to Texas online marriage and divorce records on Ancestry.com.

“It’s very strange seeing how her personality survived all those years,” Sanchez told the Chronicle. “Everything in that purse then is exactly what she would have kept in her purse now. My mom was petite, about 5 foot, and the amount of real estate she managed to fit in her purse was an accomplishment.”

“It was just shocking to see some of the little pictures and see my granddad, we don’t have a lot of him,” Hicks said.

“It’s just a perfect time capsule of someone who that it never occurred to me was a real person,” said Dohr, 49. “By the time I came along she was well into mom mode, and so I’m looking at this stuff and thinking, ‘Wow, she did have thoughts and feelings. And dances she wanted to go to and people she knew.”

The contractor who found the purse said his crew was hired to replace the stage at the school earlier this year.

“I had to get in there and lay down and kind of dig it out,” contractor Armando Rodriguez told KHOU. “How it got there, I don’t know.”

Williams’ three daughters were thrilled to view a slice of history.

Beverly Williams liked to paint, Dohr told the Chronicle and her purse reflects that sensitivity.

“Each item in that purse had a personal meaning to my mother,” Dohr told the Chronicle. “Sometimes I still want to call her and realize that can’t happen anymore, so it’s amazing to see all this stuff now. She’s gone, but not really. She was here and left an imprint.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Family of Baytown oilfield homicide victim talks with FOX 26

BAYTOWN, Texas - FOX 26 is learning more about the victims of 33-year-old Ron Welch, who was killed by Baytown police after going on a shooting rampage, killing two and injuring two others. Police later revealed that Welch had killed other people before the rampage at an oilfield. Baytown police...
BAYTOWN, TX
iheart.com

This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything

"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Michael Head, 46

Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston

A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
GALVESTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
134K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy