EA Play Rewards: October 2022
Here is a comprehensive list of the member-exclusive rewards currently available for EA Play for October 2022.
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 1: How to Claim
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 1 is now available to claim as the first reward for the new Ultimate Team cycle. EA Sports and Prime Gaming have partnered on Prime Gaming Packs for the past few years allowing FUT fans to claim free packs. A pack is released each month for the game cycle and contains certain rewards for each point in the year. This first Prime Gaming pack is now available to claim for FIFA 23. Here's how to claim FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 1 and what's included in the pack.
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 Release Date: When is it?
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 release date is around the corner as fans prepare for another set of promotional players. Rulebreakers is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which EA Sports reallocates player stats to change how they operate in games. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo in Team 1 had his shooting downgraded and his dribbling upgraded. It's an exciting promotion if the correct players are chosen and upgrades are handed out correctly.
FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade SBC went live Oct. 17 as the first piece of Icon content in the new Ultimate Team cycle. Icons are some of the most sought after players in FIFA Ultimate Team each year. Icons operate differently this year considering the chemistry changes. Icons provide two links to their nation which has had some players favoring Heroes instead considering the latter provides two league links and one nation link. Still, this Icon pack gives players the potential to pack high-end meta players like Patrick Vieira.
5 Best Champions to Pair with K'Sante in League of Legends
K'Sante is the newest champion that will be added to League of Legends. While not officially out yet, Riot Games has given players a look at his abilities and overall gameplay which leaves many things left to speculation. One thing many players are left wondering about K'Sante is what champions should be played alongside him to make the most of K'Sante and his abilities.
TOTW 5 Predictions FIFA 23: Who's Getting in?
TOTW 5 predictions for FIFA 23 are coming in as fans prepare for a new week of FUT Champions rewards. Team of the Week is a weekly FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which the best performing players from around the world receive upgraded items. These cards are released every Wednesday and make up the player pool for FUT Champions player picks each weekend. TOTW 5 is set to include some big upgrades, plus potentially Ones to Watch upgrades for players who have completed the Wins to Watch requisite.
Liverpool v West Ham, Brentford v Chelsea: Premier League clockwatch – live
Clockwatch: Join Will Unwin for goal updates and key match action from Wednesday’s games in the Premier League and beyond
League of Legends K'Sante Abilities Detailed
K'Sante is the newest champion from League of Legends and will be officially released on Nov. 3. Riot Games has recently added a new champion to their ever-expanding roster that players can choose from in League of Legends. K'Sante has been described as a top lane tank with his abilities having a greater focus on his team while also providing crowd control to better take down enemy players. While K'Sante's abilities are strong, he has the chance to use empowered versions of them while using his ultimate ability.
Lyon v Arsenal: Women’s Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Gunners emerge with a result from this tough group-stage opener against the European champions?
Apex Legends Players Pinpoint Seemingly Needed Seer Nerf
Apex Legends players have never shied from speaking their thoughts on how to improve the game, and with the launch of Season 15 looming, those thoughts have arrived fast and furious in recent days. One discussion in particular that seems to be gaining steam involves the kit of Seer. Although...
When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
Michael Carrick set to become Middlesbrough’s sixth manager since 2017
Michael Carrick is poised to become Middlesbrough’s sixth manager in five years and could be in the dugout at the Riverside when Huddersfield visit Teesside on Saturday. The 41-year-old former West Ham, Tottenham, Manchester United and England midfielder has been talked into a change of heart by Boro’s owner, Steve Gibson, after initially suggesting he was reluctant to take the job during initial talks last week.
How to Counter Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now. While Blizzard is busy trying to fix the many bugs players are trying to figure out the best counters and hero matchups. The tank hero Zarya can be especially troublesome with her barriers that protect herself and her allies. Here are a few heroes that can potentially help counter any Zarya players.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT
Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
Pokémon GO Hoopa Unbound Counters
Only having 30 minutes to complete the Elite raid, it is best to come with the best Pokémon to counter Hoopa Unbound.
What are Elite Raids in Pokémon GO?
Elite Raids are centered around in-person gameplay in Pokémon GO. Here's what you need to know about them.
What is Warzone Resurgence Supreme?
The new weekly playlist of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has begun and we have all of the information you need for its most exciting mode, Resurgence Supreme. Warzone Season 5 received a mid-season update that brought a brand new playlist schedule that celebrates the finale of the season by bringing back various game modes and introducing new ones. Raven Software outlined its playlist in its patch notes and announced that there it will be broken down into four weeks. Game modes will be rotated every week and players will be able to enjoy some variation of Plunder each week. Fans of Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island will also be pleased to hear that these locales will be present throughout each week.
