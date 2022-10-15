Read full article on original website
Related
Sentinels Adds Sacy, pANcada to Complete 2023 Valorant Roster Rebuild
Sentinels has officially signed Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Bryan "pANcada" Luna to its 2023 Valorant Champions Tour roster.
4 Best Counters to Harbor in Valorant
The four best Agent counters to Harbor in Valorant aimed at suppressing his impact on the map.
Gotham Knights Confirmed Capped at 30 FPS on Console, No Performance Mode Available
Gotham Knights will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles and will not have a performance mode offering.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
Pokémon GO Prime Gaming Bundle 11: How to Claim
Before Pokémon GO's Prime Gaming Bundle 11 expires Oct. 20, here's how to collect your special in-game rewards.
How to Watch Konami's Silent Hill Reveal
Konami has announced that new Silent Hill updates will be revealed this Wednesday. Here's how to watch along.
How to Get the Free Taliyah 'Very Cool' Emote in League of Legends
League of Legends developer Riot Games wants its players to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to help protect their accounts. The Taliyah "Very Cool" emote is part of an incentives campaign the developer has put together to reward players who add the security feature to their account. If players can get a free cosmetic for adding 2FA to their account, they'll be more likely to do it, or so the thinking goes. Then, once those players start showing off their special cosmetic in-game, other players will envy it and go activate 2FA for themselves.
EA to Shutter Online Features for Mirror's Edge, Red Alert 3, More
EA will shut down online services for several of its Xbox 360-era titles, including Mirror's Edge and Red Alert 3, over the next several months.
What are Red Raid Eggs in Pokémon GO?
Here is a breakdown of the Red raid eggs began appearing throughout the map in Pokémon GO.
DayZ Secrets of Livonia Update 1.19 Adds New Guns, Bunkers, and More: Full Patch Notes Detailed
Bohemia Interactive have released the 1.19 update for DayZ. Here are the full patch notes for Secrets of Livonia.
Stranger of Paradise Second Expansion Release Date
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is gearing up for its second DLC expansion. Here's when it's set to release.
Pokémon Sword & Shield to Lose Support for Online Features
The Pokémon Company has announced that some online features will no longer receive updates in Pokémon Sword & Shield.
League of Legends K'Sante Abilities Detailed
K'Sante is the newest champion from League of Legends and will be officially released on Nov. 3. Riot Games has recently added a new champion to their ever-expanding roster that players can choose from in League of Legends. K'Sante has been described as a top lane tank with his abilities having a greater focus on his team while also providing crowd control to better take down enemy players. While K'Sante's abilities are strong, he has the chance to use empowered versions of them while using his ultimate ability.
Trick of the Light Pokémon GO Special Research Tasks
Purchasable on Oct. 15, the Trick of the Light Special Research Tasks are divided up in four sections.
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
Pokémon GO Hoopa Unbound Counters
Only having 30 minutes to complete the Elite raid, it is best to come with the best Pokémon to counter Hoopa Unbound.
Bayonetta Voice Actor Says PlatinumGames Offered Just $4K to Reprise Role, Asks Players to Boycott Threequel
The original voice of Bayonetta is calling for fans of the series to boycott the launch of Bayonetta 3 after she was seemingly offered $4,000 to reprise her role in the upcoming title.
Best PPSh-41 Loadout Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Arguably one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, the PPSh-41 continues its combat dominance with this optimized loadout. Warzone boasts a vast selection of weapons for players to use on the battlefield, but very few have reached the level of the PPSh-41. Although it has received several nerfs after Raven Software's latest patch, this weapon still provides enough benefits to warrant it as an elite weapon.
Apex Legends Oct. 13 Update Patch Notes Fix Skins, More
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment published a patch for the battle royale Thursday that addresses bugs tied to two Devotion skins, a skin for Loba, and the ring itself. The patch was relatively light, containing just three fixes. The official Respawn Entertainment account enumerated the changes in the update:. "Good...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0