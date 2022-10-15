Read full article on original website
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Pre-Load Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. Here are the times for when players can pre-load the game. CoD players have been waiting patiently for the full release of Modern Warfare 2, ever since it was announced back in June. During this time, the game made history after having the largest Beta the franchise has ever seen, achieving the most players, hours and matches played across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.
Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Update Gives Look Into Banned Account Numbers
Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Team isn't messing around, as their progress report reveals massive strides in banning hacker accounts. Call of Duty titles have been marred by cheaters and hackers over the years, leading to Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat initiative. Activision's response to cheaters has been met with both praise and criticism by fans of the series. Hackers have been reduced drastically since the implementation of this initiative, but the program isn't perfect as players still encounter lobbies that have been hacked.
When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
Modern Warfare 2 Operators: Full List
With just days away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision has officially revealed the full list of playable Operators that will be available in Multiplayer and Special Ops at launch. Following the events of the Campaign, two private military contractors — SpecGru and KorTac —...
How to Counter Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now. While Blizzard is busy trying to fix the many bugs players are trying to figure out the best counters and hero matchups. The tank hero Zarya can be especially troublesome with her barriers that protect herself and her allies. Here are a few heroes that can potentially help counter any Zarya players.
How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT
Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
How to Get the Free Taliyah 'Very Cool' Emote in League of Legends
League of Legends developer Riot Games wants its players to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to help protect their accounts. The Taliyah "Very Cool" emote is part of an incentives campaign the developer has put together to reward players who add the security feature to their account. If players can get a free cosmetic for adding 2FA to their account, they'll be more likely to do it, or so the thinking goes. Then, once those players start showing off their special cosmetic in-game, other players will envy it and go activate 2FA for themselves.
Can Litwick Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Litwick Community Day is finally here in Pokémon GO and trainers want to know whether Litwick will be shiny.
Fortnite v22.20 Fortnitemares Update: Full Patch Notes Detailed
Epic Games has released their Fortnitemares update just in time for the Halloween season. Fortnite's long awaited Fortnitemares update is here, bringing a number of spooky offerings to the island for 2022. This event brings in some special quests for players to get stuck into, new werewolf abilities, and more. Of course, along with all the new additions comes a few major bug fixes to help keep everything in working order.
How to Improve Your KD in Apex Legends
Wondering how to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Of course, it's important to understand that since Apex Legends is a battle royale, there is a large amount of randomly generated factors at play that are beyond your control. Still, however, Apex is widely regarded as one of the BRs with the highest skill ceilings nowadays, which is demonstrated by players who routinely hit Predator. Here's a breakdown of how to improve your KD in Apex Legends.
League of Legends K'Sante Abilities Detailed
K'Sante is the newest champion from League of Legends and will be officially released on Nov. 3. Riot Games has recently added a new champion to their ever-expanding roster that players can choose from in League of Legends. K'Sante has been described as a top lane tank with his abilities having a greater focus on his team while also providing crowd control to better take down enemy players. While K'Sante's abilities are strong, he has the chance to use empowered versions of them while using his ultimate ability.
Blizzard to Save Overwatch 2 Balance Changes for Season 2
Blizzard says Overwatch 2's hero balance won't be adjusted until the game enters its second season. The developer says that win rates have been fairly balanced since the official release of Overwatch 2. "While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we...
Apex Legends Season 15 Skins Leaked
As Season 15 of Apex Legends approaches, a new leak has revealed skins that will potentially drop as a part of the season's launch. Previous leaks indicate that on Nov. 1, players can expect a new map and a new legend, so new skins are no surprise. On Friday, known...
EM2 Loadout Turns AR Into 'Absolute Beast' According to WhosImmortal
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal has released a video showing off a new EM2 Warzone loadout that he says turns the gun into "an absolute beast" to use in matches. Because of the fact that the most popular guns in the game are the ones the community considers meta, this causes many players to overlook most of the other guns that can be equipped in favor of something tried and true that they believe will guarantee them results. The EM2 is one of these weapons.
Apex Legends Oct. 13 Update Patch Notes Fix Skins, More
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment published a patch for the battle royale Thursday that addresses bugs tied to two Devotion skins, a skin for Loba, and the ring itself. The patch was relatively light, containing just three fixes. The official Respawn Entertainment account enumerated the changes in the update:. "Good...
Best PPSh-41 Loadout Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Arguably one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, the PPSh-41 continues its combat dominance with this optimized loadout. Warzone boasts a vast selection of weapons for players to use on the battlefield, but very few have reached the level of the PPSh-41. Although it has received several nerfs after Raven Software's latest patch, this weapon still provides enough benefits to warrant it as an elite weapon.
