Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Makes a Huge Change to Trainer Battles
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has made a massive change to trainer battles, which could change the way many players engage with the game. Earlier this week, several websites released previews for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, having played a development build of the game for one hour. The previews revealed several new pieces of information about the upcoming Pokemon games, including a massive change to trainer battles in the wild. In every previous Pokemon game, trainer battles were automatically triggered when players came into the line of sight of the NPC. However, trainer battles are now optional, as players will have to engage with a trainer by speaking to them to trigger a battle.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl
Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Getting Free Demo
During today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be made available today on all of the game's current platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The third-person mode will be sold as part of the upcoming Winter's Expansion DLC, and as part of the game's Gold Edition. However, players will be able to test it for 60 minutes before they commit to buying. The demo will also include the traditional first-person mode for those that have yet to play the game in any capacity. The demo will be available starting at 4 p.m. PT on October 20th.
Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out
During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares First-Look at DVD, Blu-ray
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made landfall earlier this year after a slight delay, and with nearly $100 million at the box office, it is clear the film was a hit. Now, all eyes are on the future as Gohan and Piccolo wind down their theatrical run. It won't be long before Dragon Ball Super runs into its Blu-ray release, and we have been given a look at the bundle at last.
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
Chucky Just Introduced Its Wildest Variant Yet
Spoilers for Chucky follow! Throughout the Chucky TV series there have been a few variants of the killer doll that have popped up. Thanks to the events of Cult of Chucky, the Brad Douriff-voiced slasher now has the ability to divide himself across multiple host dolls, leading to some with distinct haircuts and personalities. This week, the third episode of Chucky season two, introduced two new versions of the character and while both are unique only one of them totally changes the game for Chucky moving forward. Though we get to meet Nice Chucky, who gets this way after some brainwashing, the episode concludes with the hilarious reveal of none other than Hulk Chucky.
Star Wars: Andor Composer Explains How Growing Up in the 1980s Influenced His Sound
The first volume of Andor's soundtrack is now available online, and Star Wars fans are especially excited to have access to "Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix)" from the show's seventh episode. The show's music was composed by Nicholas Britell won an Emmy for creating the Succession theme song and was nominated for three Academy Awards for his work on Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Don't Look Up. In honor of the soundtrack's release, Britell spoke with StarWars.com about the music and explained how growing up in the 1980s has influenced his sound.
Black Adam Gets Awesome New Roblox Experience
The new Black Adam film starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has gotten an official Roblox "experience". Superhero fans are getting the first big new DC movie since The Batman this weekend with Black Adam, a film that has been in development since before the current iteration of DC films even began. The Rock was cast as the character back in the late 2000s and the film has been in development hell for years, but now it's finally arriving and it appears to be doing quite well at the box office. The film comes amidst DC's timeline of confusion and chaos, but aims to seemingly get the franchise back on track. Although Black Adam is the origin story of a character that's not exactly mainstream quite yet, it is leveraging pretty mind blowing cameos to try and lure people to the theater for the The Rock's superhero debut.
Tell Us Which Book You're Desperate To See Adapted Into A Movie Or TV Show
I just think it's time for a second attempt on The Giver.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Black Adam: What is Eternium in DC Comics?
Black Adam is finally in theaters and not only is it introducing new characters, such as the heroes of the Justice Society of America, to the DC live-action stage, but other world building details as well including. Among those details is the introduction of the element known as Eternium and while it is something that ends up playing a rather interesting role in Black Adam, it's actually something with its roots in comics history and could end up ultimately being a larger part of the future of the DCEU.
Black Adam Producers Explain Why the Antihero Is Always Hovering
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics have finally released the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam in theaters, and while it's definitely a critical flop, some audience members seem to enjoy it. The film was first announced when the studio decided to give the character his own solo outing separate from Shazam! That is until the two characters battle it out in a possible future sequel. Black Adam features a massive cameo that everyone was expecting during its post-credits scene, and it has some big implications on the future of the DC Extended Universe. The films made a lot of other decisions with some working and others not working, but it chose to keep a key element from the source material. During the film, Black Adam floats and hovers around as opposed to walking, which is something the character does in the comic books. In a new interview with Collider, Producer Hiram Garcia explains why they kept the detail in the film.
One Piece Reveals Blackbeard's Crew's Wild New Powers
One Piece is now in the midst of the first phase of the final saga of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed all of the wild new Devil Fruit powers Blackbeard's crew has been stealing since we had seen them last! Blackbeard's first big move on the rest of the seas is still one that series creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to explain how it worked. Not only was the future Emperor shown to be able to wield two Devil Fruit abilities at once, but he was able to steal one before it returned to be a physical Devil Fruit in nature again.
