Oregon football: AP Poll chaos makes Ducks vs UCLA Bruins a top ten matchup
Oregon football is once again among the top ten teams in the nation, and that will make this weekend’s clash with UCLA and former Ducks head coach Chip Kelly even bigger. This weekend will see just the 14th top-ten showdown between Pac-12 opponents this century when the UCLA Bruins come to Eugene to meet the Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Since 2000, the Ducks have been in half of these Top 10 matchups.
No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon meet in Pac-12 battle of unbeatens
One of the week’s marquee matchups in college football takes place Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Ore., when No. 10 Oregon
kezi.com
Lanning to give two Oregon UCLA tickets for best Gameday sign
EUGENE, Ore--- The appeal of making a sign for College Gameday when it broadcasts from the University of Oregon's campus on Saturday just ramped up. Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning tweeted a video on Tuesday, announcing that he will give two personal tickets to those who make the best signs for the show.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
GoDucks.com
Mighty Oregon Podcast: Rashad, Fouts And A Comeback For The Ages
The latest episode of the Mighty Oregon Podcast looks back on Oregon's epic fourth-quarter comeback at UCLA in 1970.
VentureBeat
Nvidia’s founding couple donates $50M for AI computing at alma mater Oregon State University
Oregon State University today announced that Jen-Hsun (Jensen) Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Lori Huang donated $50 million to the school to build a new innovation complex on campus. The university has also raised a total of $100 million in gifts to launch what will ultimately be a $200 million...
Daily Northwestern
Where University President Michael Schill stands on issues of police, freedom of speech and more
University President Michael Schill has an extensive background in higher education, serving as dean of the University of Chicago Law School from 2010 to 2015 and as president of the University of Oregon from 2015 to 2022. During his time at Oregon, he reformed school policy on many fronts, including on-campus policing, diversity and inclusion, financial aid and the right to protest.
klcc.org
Oregon State University announces $200M education and research center aimed at technology industries
Oregon State University announced a new $200 million research and education center on Friday, focused on supporting the semiconductor and general technology industries in the region. The center will be launched by $100 million in donations. The university announced the new center at a fundraising campaign launch event Friday night.
The University of Oregon will cover tuition and fees for in-state Indigenous students from any federally recognized tribe
The University of Oregon celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day by announcing a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
uoregon.edu
UOAA invites employees to shop at Nike company store
Through the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s partnership with Nike, UO employees and members of their households are invited to shop at the Nike Company Store in Beaverton between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 with a one-time access shopping pass. This is just the second time Nike has opened...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Showing some love for the Lake
People who want to see the Leaburg Dam and the lake it created remain in existence made a showing last Sunday. They brandished "Save the Lake" signs atop the dam and amongst a flotilla of boats and kayaks nearby. Currently, the Eugene Water & Electric Board, which built the structures for hydropower generation over 70 years ago, is mulling over ways to either repair to remove the infrastructure. Two proposals that would preserve the dam and lake involve either a full or limited return to power production. Removal options could also require the restoration of lands along a five-mile stretch of levees as well as the turbines and generators.
kezi.com
No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday. The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
kezi.com
Juveniles detained after shooting at car, LCSO says
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roseburg, OR
With a population of just over 21,000, Roseburg is a relatively small city in Douglas County, Oregon. Despite its small size, Roseburg has several great restaurants that offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences. Each place has something unique: a great view, delicious food, or friendly staff. Here are...
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
23-year-old pedestrian killed in Hwy 20 crash near Independence
A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV while she was in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
