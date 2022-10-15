ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FanSided

Oregon football: AP Poll chaos makes Ducks vs UCLA Bruins a top ten matchup

Oregon football is once again among the top ten teams in the nation, and that will make this weekend’s clash with UCLA and former Ducks head coach Chip Kelly even bigger. This weekend will see just the 14th top-ten showdown between Pac-12 opponents this century when the UCLA Bruins come to Eugene to meet the Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Since 2000, the Ducks have been in half of these Top 10 matchups.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lanning to give two Oregon UCLA tickets for best Gameday sign

EUGENE, Ore--- The appeal of making a sign for College Gameday when it broadcasts from the University of Oregon's campus on Saturday just ramped up. Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning tweeted a video on Tuesday, announcing that he will give two personal tickets to those who make the best signs for the show.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass

OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
CORVALLIS, OR
Daily Northwestern

Where University President Michael Schill stands on issues of police, freedom of speech and more

University President Michael Schill has an extensive background in higher education, serving as dean of the University of Chicago Law School from 2010 to 2015 and as president of the University of Oregon from 2015 to 2022. During his time at Oregon, he reformed school policy on many fronts, including on-campus policing, diversity and inclusion, financial aid and the right to protest.
EUGENE, OR
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

UOAA invites employees to shop at Nike company store

Through the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s partnership with Nike, UO employees and members of their households are invited to shop at the Nike Company Store in Beaverton between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 with a one-time access shopping pass. This is just the second time Nike has opened...
EUGENE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Showing some love for the Lake

People who want to see the Leaburg Dam and the lake it created remain in existence made a showing last Sunday. They brandished "Save the Lake" signs atop the dam and amongst a flotilla of boats and kayaks nearby. Currently, the Eugene Water & Electric Board, which built the structures for hydropower generation over 70 years ago, is mulling over ways to either repair to remove the infrastructure. Two proposals that would preserve the dam and lake involve either a full or limited return to power production. Removal options could also require the restoration of lands along a five-mile stretch of levees as well as the turbines and generators.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday. The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Juveniles detained after shooting at car, LCSO says

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.
CRESWELL, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roseburg, OR

With a population of just over 21,000, Roseburg is a relatively small city in Douglas County, Oregon. Despite its small size, Roseburg has several great restaurants that offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences. Each place has something unique: a great view, delicious food, or friendly staff. Here are...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
