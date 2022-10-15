NC State QB Devin Leary out for season. ACC preseason player of year will have surgery

Devin Leary’s football season has ended. N.C. State’s continues.

NCSU announced Saturday before its game at Syracuse that its starting quarterback and ACC 2022 preseason player of the year would undergo surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. Leary was injured last week in the second half of the Pack’s 19-17 win over Florida State.

Additional imaging by its orthopedic team revealed the tear and the need for surgery, according to a statement. There was no damage to Leary’s shoulder and the redshirt junior is expected to make a full recovery, the school said.

Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery next week in Gulf Breeze, Florida, according to the school’s statement.

“It’s not his shoulder, that’s the good news,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said after the No. 15 Wolfpack’s 24-9 loss to Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome. “It’s a pec muscle, which from a throwing standpoint is a better situation than having a torn labrum or rotator injury.”

Doeren said Leary, after getting the news, quickly told offensive coordinator Tim Beck and the other quarterbacks — Jack Chambers, M.J. Morris and Ben Finley — that he would do all he could to help them.

“He was a great teammate in a tough moment for him,” Doeren said.