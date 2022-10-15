ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

CBS News

Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WDTV

Preston County man involved in fatal Maryland crash

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - A Terra Alta man was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a fatal Maryland crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers from Maryland State Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road in Friendsville, Maryland for a vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to MSP.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

8 Hurt After Crash in Montgomery County, Maryland

Eight people were injured after a crash in Damascus, Maryland, Sunday night, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened on Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Some of the victims were trapped in a white car that rolled over. One victim was pinned under a car, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
DAMASCUS, MD
DC News Now

Fatal crash kills 89-year-old Frederick man

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening. Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-695 at I-95 southbound

BALTIMORE - The I-695 ramp to I-95 southbound in Baltimore County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon.The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning drivers the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.Chopper 13 flew over the overturned tractor-trailer that had debris spilled out of the top of the truck.Police have not said how the tractor-trailer crashed, or if there were any injuries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital

Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
DAMASCUS, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan and Maryland Stadium Authority Break Ground on New Downtown Hagerstown Ballpark

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) today broke ground on a new Multi-Use and Sports Facility in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. The stadium—a project long sought by local leaders—will serve as the home of a new professional baseball team in the Atlantic League as well as other sports, cultural, and community events.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police

An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
FREDERICK, MD

