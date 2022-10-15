Read full article on original website
CBS News
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
WDTV
Preston County man involved in fatal Maryland crash
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - A Terra Alta man was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a fatal Maryland crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers from Maryland State Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road in Friendsville, Maryland for a vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to MSP.
NBC Washington
8 Hurt After Crash in Montgomery County, Maryland
Eight people were injured after a crash in Damascus, Maryland, Sunday night, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened on Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Some of the victims were trapped in a white car that rolled over. One victim was pinned under a car, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Fatal crash kills 89-year-old Frederick man
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening. Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck […]
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-695 at I-95 southbound
BALTIMORE - The I-695 ramp to I-95 southbound in Baltimore County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon.The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning drivers the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.Chopper 13 flew over the overturned tractor-trailer that had debris spilled out of the top of the truck.Police have not said how the tractor-trailer crashed, or if there were any injuries.
Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County
The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court. The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
Car crashes into new hibachi restaurant in Towson
A car was seen crashed into a new hibachi restaurant that is having its grand opening at a Towson shopping center.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
Nottingham MD
Stolen vehicle slams into patrol car during Carney pursuit, Joppa Road storage containers burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, October 14, during a police pursuit involving a stolen BMW in the area of East Joppa Road at Pearlwood Court in Carney (21234), the BMW driver intentionally struck a patrol vehicle and caused damage.
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan and Maryland Stadium Authority Break Ground on New Downtown Hagerstown Ballpark
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) today broke ground on a new Multi-Use and Sports Facility in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. The stadium—a project long sought by local leaders—will serve as the home of a new professional baseball team in the Atlantic League as well as other sports, cultural, and community events.
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
