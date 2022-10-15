Read full article on original website
NME
Kendrick Lamar to livestream full ‘The Big Steppers’ concert from Paris this weekend
Kendrick Lamar is set to livestream a full concert from his ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ in Paris this weekend. The rapper has teamed up with Amazon Music for the show at the Accor Arena on October 22, which also marks the 10th anniversary of his landmark album ‘Good Kid, MAAd City’.
Liverpool v West Ham, Brentford v Chelsea: Premier League clockwatch – live
Clockwatch: Join Will Unwin for goal updates and key match action from Wednesday’s games in the Premier League and beyond
Lyon v Arsenal: Women’s Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Gunners emerge with a result from this tough group-stage opener against the European champions?
NME
Arctic Monkeys put up special Yorkshire accent billboard for ‘The Car’ in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have put up a special Yorkshire-themed billboard for their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’ in their native Sheffield. The four-piece, who hail from the Yorkshire city, are set to release their seventh studio album on Friday (October 21). In promotion of ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys have...
NME
Barcelona fall victim to “Drake curse” as rapper loses over £500,000 on bet
FC Barcelona fell victim to the notorious ‘Drake curse’ this weekend after the rapper betted on them to win their game against Real Madrid. For the game – dubbed ‘El Clásico’ in Spain – Barcelona wore a special kit dedicated to the rapper featuring his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.
