Barcelona fall victim to “Drake curse” as rapper loses over £500,000 on bet

FC Barcelona fell victim to the notorious ‘Drake curse’ this weekend after the rapper betted on them to win their game against Real Madrid. For the game – dubbed ‘El Clásico’ in Spain – Barcelona wore a special kit dedicated to the rapper featuring his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.

