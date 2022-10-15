ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

See who’s running to oversee northern Bay County on the Board of Commissioners

BAY CITY, MI - A democratic incumbent is squaring off against a Republican challenger to oversee the northern portion of Bay County. Democrat Marie Fryzel-Fox will be facing Republican Kathy Niemiec for the 1st District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 8. The 1st District encompasses northern Bay County and it includes the following townships: Gibson, Mt Forest, Pinconning, Garfield, Fraser and Beaver townships.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

In Genesee County District 8 commissioner race, Davis gets challenge from Weighill

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Meredith Davis is asking voters in District 8 to re-elect her after serving her first term in neighboring District 7. A countywide redistricting changed the boundaries of the county Board of Commissioners’ districts, setting up the race between Davis, a Flushing Township Republican, and Dale Weighill, a Democrat and former Flint City Council member.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main

FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area

OWOSSO TWP, MI - Whether an individual is looking for employment, or has a desire to switch careers, a job fair in the Owosso area is the place to be. The job fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Individuals must arrive promptly at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews.
OWOSSO, MI
US 103.1

Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings

It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

