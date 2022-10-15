Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
See who’s running to oversee northern Bay County on the Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - A democratic incumbent is squaring off against a Republican challenger to oversee the northern portion of Bay County. Democrat Marie Fryzel-Fox will be facing Republican Kathy Niemiec for the 1st District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 8. The 1st District encompasses northern Bay County and it includes the following townships: Gibson, Mt Forest, Pinconning, Garfield, Fraser and Beaver townships.
Saginaw County school board elections: Too many seats, not enough candidates
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— As Saginaw County approaches November’s election, three of its elections don’t have enough people running to fill soon-to-be-open seats. Those elections are at the school board level. Only one of the three board elections in question, Bridgeport-Spaulding Community School District, is attempting to fill...
Bay City NAACP hosting two community town halls on ARPA, elections
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City NAACP is hosting a special event at the end of this month that aims to inform and engage the community. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the NAACP Bay City Branch is hosting two community town hall meetings that will focus on federal COVID-19 relief grant dollars and an upcoming branch election.
With $60M left to spend, Flint council will need more time to set ARPA budget
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the Flint City Council each have proposals for how to spend the city’s remaining $60 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds but coming to a consensus is going to take some additional work. Council members rolled out a $60-million spending plan...
Mott Foundation offers to join in push to redevelop Flint Buick City site
FLINT, MI -- The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is offering the city $2 million to assist in the redevelopment of the old Buick City site in Flint, a grant that’s contingent on leveraging an additional $15 million in state and federal funds. The grant would bring Flint’s contribution to...
In Genesee County District 8 commissioner race, Davis gets challenge from Weighill
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Meredith Davis is asking voters in District 8 to re-elect her after serving her first term in neighboring District 7. A countywide redistricting changed the boundaries of the county Board of Commissioners’ districts, setting up the race between Davis, a Flushing Township Republican, and Dale Weighill, a Democrat and former Flint City Council member.
Former Bay County Commissioner facing incumbent for 7th District seat
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay County Commissioner is vying for a chance to jump back on the Board of Commissioners. But first, he must defeat the current incumbent. Republican Dennis Poirier is challenging Democrat and incumbent Jayme Johnson for the 7th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners.
WNEM
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
GISD receives zero applications for Flint school board vacancy; Nov. 8 election winner will be appointed
FLINT, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District received zero applications to fill a two-month vacancy on the Flint Board of Education, so it is changing its appointment process to give a head start to whoever wins that seat in the Nov. 8 election. The appointee would have only served...
Snyder says he did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor
FLINT, MI -- Former Gov. Rick Snyder says his administration did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor and other communities faced with water contamination issues since he left office. Appearing on Fox 2 Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 15, Snyder promoted his work with SensCy, a cybersecurity...
See fall 2022 count day numbers for Genesee County school districts
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The 10-day period that Michigan schools have to report their fall student head count is now over. Fall count day in Michigan was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It is held annually in the fall and spring semesters to calculate the amount of state appropriations that each school district will receive.
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis to receive term-of-years sentence in brutal 1994 murder of Bay City woman
BAY CITY, MI — Now 11 years older than the Bay City mother he beat and stabbed to death when he was a teenager, a juvenile lifer is to receive a new sentence that will see him eligible for parole. Such a new sentence will replace his current stint that required him to effectively die in prison.
Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main
FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
Man sent to prison for selling counterfeit sports cards
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A Norton Shores man was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 2 ½ years in federal prison for selling counterfeit sports cards. Bryan Alan Kennert, 57, who pleaded guilty to eight counts of wire fraud, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou in Lansing.
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area
OWOSSO TWP, MI - Whether an individual is looking for employment, or has a desire to switch careers, a job fair in the Owosso area is the place to be. The job fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Individuals must arrive promptly at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews.
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
