San Antonio, TX

Guest
3d ago

The common citizen would not get the same privilege. Justice in America is corrupt.

Terry Buckingham
3d ago

so how many oversights has this judge committed in her courtroom seems like she needs to be held to some kind of standard and where's all the community service hours that she's supposed to be doing and all of the gun training she's supposed to be taking cuz she wouldn't hesitate to put that kind of responsibility on a regular citizen

marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot

A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
KSAT 12

Bexar County judicial system calls for self-review of family violence cases

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Judicial System is ready for accountability when it comes to its collective handling of family violence cases. That accountability has been demanded by the county and some judges, with direction from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence. Last week, the Bexar County Commissioners...
KSAT 12

Man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while walking on Highway 90 on the West Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. A preliminary report states that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road.
