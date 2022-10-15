Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
The common citizen would not get the same privilege. Justice in America is corrupt.
Terry Buckingham
3d ago
so how many oversights has this judge committed in her courtroom seems like she needs to be held to some kind of standard and where's all the community service hours that she's supposed to be doing and all of the gun training she's supposed to be taking cuz she wouldn't hesitate to put that kind of responsibility on a regular citizen
KSAT 12
San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show. Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24. The girl’s mother had a...
KSAT 12
Multiple people detained after eight-liners, weapons, cash seized in 2 gambling busts, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies seized multiple eight-liners, weapons and cash in two gambling busts on Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said two buildings in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street and the 1200 block of Bandera Road were raided before 6 a.m. At...
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
AdWeek
San Antonio Station Retracts Story After Interviewing Man Posing as Relative of Police Shooting Victim
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS had to retract a story it aired Wednesday and Thursday about a man who was shot by police while he was eating a hamburger in a McDonald’s parking lot.
Stepfather and stepson convicted in 2020 murder involving 'drug-fueled' fight with knives and guns
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio stepfather and stepson have been found guilty of murder for a 2020 shooting death in east Bexar County. A jury deliberated for about three hours Monday before returning the verdict for both men. Josh Fowler, 24, died in a fight involving knives and...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting into group of bikers, seriously injuring 2 outside bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for shooting into a group of bikers outside a Northeast Side bar, seriously injuring two of them, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1 Person Died In A Car Crash On U.S. Highway 151 In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities responded to a car crash along U.S. Highway 151 East near Ingram Road that claimed a life. The crash happened when a man was hit by a car crossing highway. Upon the arrival of the police, they spotted a white four-door car stopped with front-end damage. They also found the victim in a grassy median.
KSAT 12
Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers seeks suspect wanted in multiple burglaries
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for multiple burglaries. Field Beltran Jr. is wanted on two warrants of Burglary Habitation-force out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The 51-year-old man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall,...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the fatal accident.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of 77-year-old woman at NW Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a 77-year-old woman at a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident occurred Oct. 17 just before 7 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Braun Road and OP Schnabel Park.
‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers
SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught. The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot
A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
KSAT 12
Bexar County judicial system calls for self-review of family violence cases
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Judicial System is ready for accountability when it comes to its collective handling of family violence cases. That accountability has been demanded by the county and some judges, with direction from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence. Last week, the Bexar County Commissioners...
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side. Police arrived at the park at Sutton Oaks' apartments Monday afternoon and found the body of a 24-year-old in a car, with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting.
Bexar County settles lawsuit, agrees to open 302 polling sites on Election Day
County commissioners called for a special meeting on Tuesday after a judge ruled that the county needed to operate 388 polling sites.
KSAT 12
Man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while walking on Highway 90 on the West Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. A preliminary report states that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road.
