Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won't be fired, the city's watchdog agency has announced.

In its latest quarterly report, the Office of Inspector General said that a lengthy internal police department investigation was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which the officer agreed not to dispute the allegations against him, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The officer was not named in the report, but in previous articles in the newspaper Officer Robert Bakker has acknowledged that he took part in Proud Boys group chats, and the police department confirmed that Bakker was, in fact, the subject of the investigation.

The investigation into a link between Bakker and the Proud Boys was first reported two years ago. Since then, the group that has been designated extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center has found itself at the center of a criminal investigation into the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A former leader and other members of the group are now on trial in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Bakker, who was also under investigation for not disclosing to the police department that he was under FBI investigation, could not be reached for comment. The police department declined to comment.

The inspector general's office determined that a police department investigation by its internal affairs bureau found that Bakker “made a contradictory statement” about his participation in a Proud Boys' chat group and lied about attending a Proud Boys-sponsored barbecue, the newspaper reported.

Bakker has acknowledged to the newspaper after being contacted for an article about him in 2020 that he posted messages on the Proud Boys Telegram channel but maintained that he was never a member of the group.

Vanessa Pete
3d ago

Seems to me that the proud boy isn't so proud after all. Lying about being a member,Lying about being in the group chats,Lying about attending the proud boys barbecue. Just Lying about everything.

Bee Man
3d ago

I think the U.S. DOJ Criminal Division should investigate &, if necessary, indict ALL Police personnel whose names are on their list of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers & 3 Percenters if the results are confirmed activities against people of color and government....

John Jackson
2d ago

It's hard to live a lie!🤔And one lady said just obey the officer! This is a perfect example why you just don't obey just any officer's directions!

