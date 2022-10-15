EXCLUSIVE: Following the critical acclaim of his Netflix western The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel’s follow-up, The Book of Clarence, has gained momentum with a new producing partner and two major stars to lead the ensemble. Sources tell Deadline that Legendary has acquired the BAFTA Award winner’s next film project with LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta) and Omar Sy (Lupin) set to star. The film is an original project that Samuel wrote and will direct, produce and compose. Plot details are being kept under wraps. James Lassiter, Shawn Carter and Tendo Nagenda will produce the film. This marks the second time all three...

