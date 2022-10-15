ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Yankees look to finish off Guardians and hunt the real enemy | Klapisch

Let’s start with a universal truth that binds the Yankees universe: success is measured against the Astros and only the Astros. Just them. Winning 99 games (and the East) kept the Bombers out of the Wild Card Series (see: black mark, Mets), but it was only a small step. And taking down the Guardians in the Division Series, while worthy of a toast, won’t save anyone’s job in the Bronx.
Yankees vs. Astros prediction, pick and odds for Game 1 of the ALCS

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a full five games in the American League Divisional Series, but the Yankees prevailed on the back of Nestor Cortes’ six-inning, one-run performance on Tuesday. However, they’ll have to turn things around quickly as Game 1 of the ALCS starts on Wednesday night. New York had to get on a plane heading to Houston, and our experts have a Yankees vs. Astros prediction for Game 1 of the ALCS.
Yankees fans, including some Staten Islanders, were left out in the rain on Monday night

It’s rare for Yankees fans to trek to the Bronx and go home disappointed. It’s even rarer that they aren’t able to see even a single pitch. But that was the reality for fans who traveled from near and far to visit the ballpark on Monday night in hopes of cheering on the Bronx Bombers during Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The game was scheduled for a first pitch of 7:07 p.m. ET, but rain sent the contest into a delay even before it began -- and it ultimately never did.
