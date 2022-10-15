Read full article on original website
Yankees accept Guardians’ present, romp in ALDS Game 5 to earn another shot at mighty Astros
It was Christmas in October at Yankee Stadium, and the Yankees’ Division Series opponent surely was in the spirit of giving. The Aaron Boone bunch was handed the best elimination-game gift possible for its second do-or-die in three days, this one with an ALCS berth on the line. TO...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman could dip into bag of tricks to stop Aaron Judge from signing with Giants
Never underestimate Brian Cashman. That’s the message San Francisco Chronicle national baseball writer John Shea is warning in his latest column. The New York Yankees will look to re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason but his hometown Giants are gearing up to throw a ton of cash at the MVP candidate.
Yankees look to finish off Guardians and hunt the real enemy | Klapisch
Let’s start with a universal truth that binds the Yankees universe: success is measured against the Astros and only the Astros. Just them. Winning 99 games (and the East) kept the Bombers out of the Wild Card Series (see: black mark, Mets), but it was only a small step. And taking down the Guardians in the Division Series, while worthy of a toast, won’t save anyone’s job in the Bronx.
Yankees make Game 5 rotation switcheroo after rainout
The Yankees wanted to play Monday night. They actually thought they were going to play. They were excited about being back home for a second do-or-die Division Series game after keeping their season alive the night before in Cleveland. Want to bet on MLB?. They were confident Jameson Taillon would...
Bob Costas claps back at Mike Francesa for criticizing Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Why Yankees will beat Astros in ALCS (and why they won’t) | Plus prediction
The Yankees and the Astros are about to face off in the American League Championship Series for the third time since 2017. That’s because the Yankees just smacked the Guardians, 5-1, in Game 5 to clinch the AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Game 1 of the ALCS is...
Schwarber Says Teammates ‘Looked at Him Weird’ After 488-Foot HR
The Phillies star didn’t recount the moment in much detail when he was asked about his record postseason homer.
Yankees vs. Astros prediction, pick and odds for Game 1 of the ALCS
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a full five games in the American League Divisional Series, but the Yankees prevailed on the back of Nestor Cortes’ six-inning, one-run performance on Tuesday. However, they’ll have to turn things around quickly as Game 1 of the ALCS starts on Wednesday night. New York had to get on a plane heading to Houston, and our experts have a Yankees vs. Astros prediction for Game 1 of the ALCS.
The New York Yankees are in the ALCS vs. the Houston Astros | How to buy tickets for the 3 games in the Bronx
The New York Yankees advanced to the American League Championship with a 5-1 triumph over the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS. Next up for the Bronx Bombers are the Houston Astros in the ALCS, which starts Wednesday in Houston. The second game will be...
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Yankees and Guardians in Game 5 of ALDS Tuesday (10-18-22) | TV, live stream and time
The decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series, between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, will be played Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022) beginning at 4:07 p.m. ET. Rain had postponed the game from Monday night to today. TBS will broadcast the game, but if you don’t have...
Are Jets really playoff contenders? These statistical models say it’s possible
The Jets have gotten the attention of just about everyone in the NFL. And it’s not just because Sauce Gardner almost walked into the wrong locker room while wearing a cheesehead after Sunday night’s upset over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It’s because the Jets...
Yankees fans, including some Staten Islanders, were left out in the rain on Monday night
It’s rare for Yankees fans to trek to the Bronx and go home disappointed. It’s even rarer that they aren’t able to see even a single pitch. But that was the reality for fans who traveled from near and far to visit the ballpark on Monday night in hopes of cheering on the Bronx Bombers during Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The game was scheduled for a first pitch of 7:07 p.m. ET, but rain sent the contest into a delay even before it began -- and it ultimately never did.
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
