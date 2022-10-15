ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins

WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:. * IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito. * NEVER Openweight...
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results: Six-Man Tag Main Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling hit the latest stop on its NJPW Battle Autumn tour this morning at I Messe Yamanashi in Yamanashi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi def. Yuto Nakamjima & Togi Makabe. * YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, & Tomohiro Ishii def. Ryohei Oiwa,...
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE

– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down

Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough

– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars

Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22

We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
Taya Valkyrie To Defend Women’s Featherweight Title at MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valykrie will defend the Women’s World Featherweight title at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW today announced MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title in an open contract championship...
Bret Hart Said He’d Wrestle One Last Match If He Were Healthy

During an autograph signing with K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Bret Hart said that he would try to wrestle one last match at his age if he were healthy enough to do it. Hart has had a number of issues over the years and can’t wrestle as a result. He...
MJF Offers Prayers For Hangman Page, Later Regrets It

As previously reported, Hangman Page suffered a concussion on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, forcing his match with Jon Moxley to get stopped. It was scary enough that even MJF seemed to break character for a moment, tweeting, “Prayers for Hangman.”. Once it was revealed that Hangman...
Konnan Says Ortiz & Santana Split Breaks His Heart

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestlingnews.co), Konnan gave his thoughts on the split between Santana and Ortiz, who are reportedly not on good terms. Konnan was the one that broke the news about their relationship over the summer. Here are highlights:. On rumors of heat...

