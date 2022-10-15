Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
411mania.com
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Is The Longest-Reigning Black World Champion in WWE History
Bianca Belair has hit an interesting milestone, as she’s now the longest-reigning Black world champion in WWE history. She hit 200 days in her reign as RAW Women’s Champion, which surpasses previous world title reigns by Bobby Lashley (196), Kofi Kingston (180), Sasha Banks (167), Naomi (140) and The Rock (119).
411mania.com
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:. * IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito. * NEVER Openweight...
411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn Results: Six-Man Tag Main Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling hit the latest stop on its NJPW Battle Autumn tour this morning at I Messe Yamanashi in Yamanashi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi def. Yuto Nakamjima & Togi Makabe. * YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, & Tomohiro Ishii def. Ryohei Oiwa,...
411mania.com
STRONG Openweight Tag Title Match & More Added to NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has added several matches to their Rumble On 44th Street show later this month. NJPW announced an updated lineup for the show on Tuesday, and you can check it out below. The show takes place on October 28th in New York City. * NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
411mania.com
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
411mania.com
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars
Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie To Defend Women’s Featherweight Title at MLW Fightland
Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valykrie will defend the Women’s World Featherweight title at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW today announced MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title in an open contract championship...
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels On WWE NXT Possibly Doing PPVs Outside the PC, NXT’s Current Identity
Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on the evolution of NXT and the possibility of the brand moving outside of the Performance Center for premium live events. Michaels spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On he and Triple H being in...
411mania.com
Bret Hart Said He’d Wrestle One Last Match If He Were Healthy
During an autograph signing with K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Bret Hart said that he would try to wrestle one last match at his age if he were healthy enough to do it. Hart has had a number of issues over the years and can’t wrestle as a result. He...
411mania.com
MJF Offers Prayers For Hangman Page, Later Regrets It
As previously reported, Hangman Page suffered a concussion on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, forcing his match with Jon Moxley to get stopped. It was scary enough that even MJF seemed to break character for a moment, tweeting, “Prayers for Hangman.”. Once it was revealed that Hangman...
411mania.com
Konnan Says Ortiz & Santana Split Breaks His Heart
In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestlingnews.co), Konnan gave his thoughts on the split between Santana and Ortiz, who are reportedly not on good terms. Konnan was the one that broke the news about their relationship over the summer. Here are highlights:. On rumors of heat...
411mania.com
MJF Calls Triple H ‘Mount Rushmore,’ Wants to Work With Kevin Owens First If He Goes to WWE
– AEW star MJF answered a number of fan questions yesterday on Twitter, commenting on who he’d want to face in his first WWE matchup if he signs with them, his interest in WWE, his thoughts on Triple H, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some of his responses and tweets below:
