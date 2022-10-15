RIDGELAND, S.C. — It's a big week on the links in the Lowcountry. For the first time ever, The CJ Cup will tee off at the Congaree Golf Club this Thursday, Oct. 20. Since 2017, the tournament was held in South Korea until it was moved to the United States in 2020 due to the pandemic.

