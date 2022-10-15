ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern women picked seventh in SBC preseason basketball poll

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern has been picked to finish seventh in 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Preseason Poll. The poll was voted on by the league's coaches. Georgia Southern junior Terren Ward was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. The Eagles, who finished seventh a...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
News4Jax.com

Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2021-2022 class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and 2022 tonight. Among tonight's inductees were legendary Jean Ribault basketball players Gary Anderson and Erica White as well as former coaches Shelia Seymore-Pennick and Anthony Flynn. "Playing at Ribault was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy