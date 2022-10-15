Read full article on original website
WJCL
Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Tracking the district races, district champs entering Week 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are coming into clearer focus as district races wind down. So, who’s in, who’s out and who’s got work left to do? We’ll get to that below. Remember, this is the first season of the new Metro...
WJCL
Eagles coming off win over No. 25 JMU, focus attention toward Old Dominion
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3) picked up their first conference win of the season (1-2) defeating the No. 25 ranked team in the country on Saturday, the James Madison Dukes 45-38. The Eagles now focus their attention on the Old Dominion Monarchs. Georgia Southern, a team...
WJCL
Georgia Southern women picked seventh in SBC preseason basketball poll
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern has been picked to finish seventh in 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Preseason Poll. The poll was voted on by the league's coaches. Georgia Southern junior Terren Ward was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. The Eagles, who finished seventh a...
WJCL
State Playoffs: Volleyball highlights and final scores for Oct. 18-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball state playoffs are in full swing in Georgia and South Carolina. A handful of GHSA and SCHSL area teams are moving on to the second round set for this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. Highlights and final scores from Oct. 18-19 are below.
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
First Coast News
Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2021-2022 class
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and 2022 tonight. Among tonight's inductees were legendary Jean Ribault basketball players Gary Anderson and Erica White as well as former coaches Shelia Seymore-Pennick and Anthony Flynn. "Playing at Ribault was...
WJCL
The CJ Cup: Golfers making their way to Ridgeland ahead of Thursday's opening round
RIDGELAND, S.C. — It's a big week on the links in the Lowcountry. For the first time ever, The CJ Cup will tee off at the Congaree Golf Club this Thursday, Oct. 20. Since 2017, the tournament was held in South Korea until it was moved to the United States in 2020 due to the pandemic.
News4Jax.com
Reports: Antonio Dennard, former NFL player who was once with Jaguars, dies in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dennard, a former NFL player who spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, was shot and killed over the weekend outside a bar in Pennsylvania, multiple news outlets reported Monday. According to WFMZ, which cited information from the county...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Congaree Golf Club and the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina located?
Congaree Golf Club is home to the 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Ridgeland, South Carolina, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
WJCL
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in Savannah in 2023. Here's when tickets go on sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Legendary rockers Journey are headed to Savannah in 2023. On Monday, the Enmarket Arena announced the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame band would perform Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Since forming in the late 1970s, Journey has gone on to sell...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL...
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
