Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
advantagenews.com
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a car driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
newschannel20.com
ISP: Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested Dax A. Baldrige, 44, of St. Elmo, Ill., on Monday for a failure to appear warrant out of Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff's deputies say they were at a residence in Fayette County near Wright's Corner to...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville murder suspect headed to trial
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The suspect in a Jacksonville homicide is headed to trial in December. Joshua E. Wilson was arrested in March 2021 for the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago, formerly of Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police had discovered Fitts's body during the early morning hours of...
WAND TV
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
1470 WMBD
Abandoned Pekin home destroyed by fire
PEKIN, Ill. – An abandoned home in Pekin is considered to be a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon. Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise says the call came in near Derby and Second Streets just after 3:00 P.M. Reeise says a defensive posture had to be taken so...
WAND TV
Names of officers involved in shooting released by Decatur Police
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that happened on October 12. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur,...
WAND TV
Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
newschannel20.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
newschannel20.com
Springfield holding fall hazardous waste collection this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is working to make sure families are safe with fewer hazardous waste items in their homes. Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
newschannel20.com
Two men arrested on meth distribution charges
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested and are facing meth distribution charges. The Pana Police Department says they received calls of suspected illegal drug activity in the 800 block of South Poplar Street. We're told that on Thursday, Oct. 13 two class X felonies were filed against...
Herald & Review
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
25newsnow.com
Pekin Fire Department mourns loss of recently-retired firefighter
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Pekin Fire Department has announced the death of one of their own after a battle with cancer. A release from Fire Chief Trent Reeise says Jami Lusher, a 26-year veteran and recently retired from the department, died Monday surrounded by his family. The Pekin...
Comments / 0