Sangamon County, IL

WCIA

Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Two construction workers killed by passenger car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
EFFINGHAM, IL
wlds.com

Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4

The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours

A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a car driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
WEST ALTON, MO
wmay.com

Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
CHATHAM, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
ASHMORE, IL
newschannel20.com

ISP: Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested Dax A. Baldrige, 44, of St. Elmo, Ill., on Monday for a failure to appear warrant out of Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff's deputies say they were at a residence in Fayette County near Wright's Corner to...
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville murder suspect headed to trial

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The suspect in a Jacksonville homicide is headed to trial in December. Joshua E. Wilson was arrested in March 2021 for the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago, formerly of Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police had discovered Fitts's body during the early morning hours of...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Two people die in car crash near Chatham

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
CHATHAM, IL
1470 WMBD

Abandoned Pekin home destroyed by fire

PEKIN, Ill. – An abandoned home in Pekin is considered to be a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon. Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise says the call came in near Derby and Second Streets just after 3:00 P.M. Reeise says a defensive posture had to be taken so...
PEKIN, IL
WAND TV

Names of officers involved in shooting released by Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that happened on October 12. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur,...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield holding fall hazardous waste collection this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is working to make sure families are safe with fewer hazardous waste items in their homes. Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Two men arrested on meth distribution charges

Pana, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested and are facing meth distribution charges. The Pana Police Department says they received calls of suspected illegal drug activity in the 800 block of South Poplar Street. We're told that on Thursday, Oct. 13 two class X felonies were filed against...
PANA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report

DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin Fire Department mourns loss of recently-retired firefighter

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Pekin Fire Department has announced the death of one of their own after a battle with cancer. A release from Fire Chief Trent Reeise says Jami Lusher, a 26-year veteran and recently retired from the department, died Monday surrounded by his family. The Pekin...
PEKIN, IL

