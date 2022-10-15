ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour preparing to boycott Qatar World Cup

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoRGo_0iaSuU9z00

Labour has signalled that it will be boycotting the World Cup in Qatar, citing the treatment of construction workers and the criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

Away from the football pitch, the build-up to the international tournament has seen human rights groups scrutinising Qatar’s treatment of local workers, while concerns have also been expressed about the welcome LGBT fans will receive while over there for the competition.

Qatar World Cup organisers have stressed all supporters will be welcome in the country, but public displays of affection even between heterosexual couples are not part of the local culture.

England and Wales have both qualified for the tournament, and will play each other in Group B.

Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow culture secretary, said: “Of course I am looking forward to the World Cup and I’ll be cheering England on.

“But we cannot avert our eyes from the problems in Qatar.

“Dozens of construction workers have been killed putting this tournament on.

“And LGBT England and Wales fans are having to put up with the tournament being played in a country where their sexuality is criminalised.

“I’m excited to cheer on the England team from my sitting room and from my local pub.”

