Hailing from Lionsgate Television, the Apple TV+ series Acapulco was inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit How To Be A Latin Lover,” and is also produced by Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The second season of the series picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming Diane’s right-hand man. Meanwhile, in present day, Older Máximo returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

2 DAYS AGO