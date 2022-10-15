Read full article on original website
Related
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
thehypemagazine.com
Snoop Dogg Visual for ‘Crip Ya Enthusiasm’ Hit the Metaverse
Snoop Dogg officially dropped a groundbreaking visual for his track “Crip Ya Enthusiasm”, from his recent album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row). The video was written & Directed by Jesse Wellens and James Defina from Astro Project, the content studio that tells stories utilizing cutting edge technology, high- level creative talent and then “gamifies” it. The digitally animated video takes fans into an inspired spin-off world of the infamous hit show, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.
thehypemagazine.com
Get Higher: Mullet Dragon’s Powerful New Song about Addiction and Mental Health
Mullet Dragon opens up about Addiction and Recovery. The song was written for all of those who are struggling with addiction or mental health issues, said Mullet Dragon. I want them to know they can get higher, they just need to seek the right help. I wrote this song because I have been through it myself, he continued. I’ve had struggles with addiction and recovery but eventually got myself on the other side of it. Mullet Dragon has been producing songs that focus on mental health in order to spread awareness of his personal struggles in hope that others will be able to relate and find solace in his words.
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made the real family asked that some things be changed.
Jeymes Samuel‘s ’Book Of Clarence’ At Legendary Taps LaKeith Stanfield And Omar Sy To Star
EXCLUSIVE: Following the critical acclaim of his Netflix western The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel’s highly-anticipated follow-up, The Book of Clarence looks to be gaining momentum having not only gained a new producing partner but two major stars to lead the ensemble. Sources tell Deadline, Legendary has acquired the BAFTA Award winners next film project with LaKeith Stanfield and Omar Sy set to star. The film is an original project that Samuel wrote and will direct, produce and compose. Plot details are being kept under wraps at this time. James Lassiter, Shawn Carter, and Tendo Nagenda will produce the film. This marks...
Netflix to begin password-sharing crackdown in early 2023
Netflix has confirmed it will start cracking down on password sharing – here's how it will work.
Non-Americans Are Sharing Specific Items They Expect To Find In Every American Home, And I Can Confirm They Are Jarringly Accurate
I was ready to roll my eyes only to discover that everyone has, in fact, walked through my own home...
thehypemagazine.com
Khnum “Stic” Ibomu On His New Book “The 5 Principles,” Future Plans For Dead Prez & More
Khnum “Stic” Ibomu — widely-known as Stic from the legendary hip hop group Dead Prez — is an award-winning hip-hop artist and producer. Dubbed “the father of fit hop,” Stic arguably pioneered the “fit hop” music genre with his groundbreaking albums The Workout and Workout II. Hip-hop aside, Stic is also a certified long distance running coach, founder of RBG Fit Club and an Adjunct professor at The Clive Davis Institute at NYU. In turn, his music and lifestyle have inspired millions around the world.
thehypemagazine.com
Kate Nash On Her “Bite Size Halloween” Short For Hulu, Netflix’s “GLOW,” Songwriting, Her Next Studio Album & More
In celebration of Huluween, 20th Digital Studio’s Bite Size Halloween series of spooky shorts is back for a third season. 20 new shorts from exciting emerging filmmakers premiered earlier this month on Hulu, blending genres like horror, comedy, sci-fi and thriller content. Shot in seven different countries, this season takes on topical issues such as racism, gender, parenthood, sexuality, and identity.
thehypemagazine.com
Teddy Warms up the Engine with the Announcement of His New Album ‘Makadi’
Breaking silence, esteemed Malawian musician Teddy has announced, that he will finally be dropping his new long-awaited debut album later this month on the 27th of October. The “Mtima” hitmaker has titled the upcoming album “MAKADI” and one can only say it is one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year.
thehypemagazine.com
Tampa Boi Beatz Drops a New Hit
Tampa Boi Beatz single titled OPTIONS have been buzzing through the airwaves. One of florida’s most known unknown music producers and artists living in Atlanta Georgia, Tampa Boi Beatz, is pleased to announce his latest single OPTIONS is currently on all streaming platforms. Tampa Boi Beatz is a music...
thehypemagazine.com
Stars Of The Acclaimed, Bilingual Apple TV+ Comedy Series “Acapulco” On Season 2 & More
Hailing from Lionsgate Television, the Apple TV+ series Acapulco was inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit How To Be A Latin Lover,” and is also produced by Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The second season of the series picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming Diane’s right-hand man. Meanwhile, in present day, Older Máximo returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.
thehypemagazine.com
Chilling App Offers Horror Fans the Ultimate Content Experience
Just in time for the Halloween season, we bring you some of the best horror content out there, all available on one deliciously scary and bone chilling app. Chilling, created and launched in 2021 by popular Being Scared YouTube channel creator Dane Petrali, tech entrepreneur Chris Graham, and Scream franchise actor and comic Jamie Kennedy, was created for horror fans, by horror fans and with horror fans.
Comments / 0