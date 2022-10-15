ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Golden Knights faceoff: Road test against Seattle Kraken

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKyb8_0iaSsvj400

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Seattle Kraken (1-0-1) are a point behind the Golden Knights (2-0-0) in the Pacific Division entering Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup in Seattle. Both teams have beaten the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kraken feel they’ve improved via free agency, landing an offensive standout in former Colorado Avalanche forward André Burakovsky and goaltender Martin Jones. They’re also expecting major contributions from top prospects Matty Beniers and Shane Wright.

Philipp Grubauer was in goal for the Kraken opener, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks when Troy Terry scored 51 seconds into extra time. Jones was the winner in a 4-1 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Logan Thompson has played both games in goal for the Knights, 1-0 winners Thursday against Chicago in their home opener at T-Mobile Arena. Look for Adin Hill, acquired in an offseason deal with San Jose, to start in goal for the Knights against the Kraken.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken

  • Faceoff: 7 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena.
  • TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
  • Records : Knights 2-0; Kraken 1-0-1.
  • Notes: Seattle’s Beniers, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, is a player to watch. He played 10 games at the end of last season and has points in 11 of his first 12 NHL games. He had a goal nullified against the Kings because of a high stick but did have an assist. … The game against the Knights is Seattle’s home opener.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Golden Knights lose ‘net front battles,’ fall in Calgary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sure, Tuesday’s second period, when the Golden Knights were penalized six times, hurt. They allowed two power-play goals, gave up a two-goal advantage and ended up losing 3-2 to the host Calgary Flames. But Knights coach Bruce Cassidy cited a major flaw in his...
8 News Now

Marchessault scores twice, leading Golden Knights past Kraken

SEATTLE — A fast start. The Golden Knights will take it. A goal by Keegan Kolesar 12 seconds in kick-started a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night, the team’s third straight to open the season. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and teammates Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to back the goaltending […]
SEATTLE, WA
8 News Now

8 News Now

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy