Golden Knights faceoff: Road test against Seattle Kraken

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Seattle Kraken (1-0-1) are a point behind the Golden Knights (2-0-0) in the Pacific Division entering Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup in Seattle. Both teams have beaten the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kraken feel they’ve improved via free agency, landing an offensive standout in former Colorado Avalanche forward André Burakovsky and goaltender Martin Jones. They’re also expecting major contributions from top prospects Matty Beniers and Shane Wright.

Philipp Grubauer was in goal for the Kraken opener, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks when Troy Terry scored 51 seconds into extra time. Jones was the winner in a 4-1 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Logan Thompson has played both games in goal for the Knights, 1-0 winners Thursday against Chicago in their home opener at T-Mobile Arena. Look for Adin Hill, acquired in an offseason deal with San Jose, to start in goal for the Knights against the Kraken.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken

Faceoff: 7 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena.

7 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena. TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM Records : Knights 2-0; Kraken 1-0-1.

: Knights 2-0; Kraken 1-0-1. Notes: Seattle’s Beniers, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, is a player to watch. He played 10 games at the end of last season and has points in 11 of his first 12 NHL games. He had a goal nullified against the Kings because of a high stick but did have an assist. … The game against the Knights is Seattle’s home opener.

