Call for creative makers and entrepreneurs to participate in CREATE PC holiday pop-up

PARK CITY, Utah — The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is looking for Summit County creative makers and entrepreneurs to participate in its annual CREATE PC // Makers Market holiday pop-up shop, which will run from December 2, 2022 – January 6, 2023, at 660 Main Street in Park City.

Arts Council is accepting brands and artists on a rolling basis through November 1, 2022. Those interested will need to fill out this form , and the Arts Council will follow up with further details, inventory drop-off dates, etc.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

Brands must be based in Summit County, UT.

Brands must have a creative product to sell (i.e., artisanal products, nonperishable foods, prints/books/cards, jewelry, apparel, etc.)

Brands must have inventory labeled/priced and ready to sell.

“A core role of the Arts Council is to support our local artists, makers, and creative entrepreneurs,” said Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder. “CREATE PC // Makers Market aims to do exactly that. Formerly known as our annual BRAND PC Pop-Up Shop, we’ve taken advantage of the amazing space we have at 660 Main Street to combine our Create PC Local Artist Collective and our BRAND PC Pop-Up retail shop — giving a platform to both fine artists and entrepreneurs who make creative products to tell their stories and sell their goods throughout the month of December. Whether it’s artwork, jewelry, apparel, skincare, floral arrangements, ceramics, prints, or books — CREATE PC // Makers Market is a one-stop shop to support our local creative makers who live and work in Summit County.”

This year’s holiday pop-up will be in collaboration with the CREATE PC Local Artist Co-op. To help diversify the holiday shopping experience for visitors this December, the Arts Council is looking for new products made by local entrepreneurs.

