Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
TechCrunch
Microsoft looks to build an Xbox mobile gaming store with Activision and King content
“The transaction will improve Microsoft’s ability to create a next-generation game store that operates across a range of devices, including mobile, as a result of the addition of Activision Blizzard’s content. Building on Activision Blizzard’s existing communities of gamers, Xbox will seek to scale the Xbox Store to mobile, attracting gamers to a new Xbox Mobile Platform,” the company wrote in its filings.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
TechCrunch
DuckDuckGo’s beta Mac app is open to public with new features
With the new Duck Player, YouTube will still register views, however, none of the videos will contribute to a user’s YouTube advertising profile, so they don’t see personalized ads. Other new features include pinned tabs, a bookmark bar, the ability to view locally stored browsing history, immediate access...
TechCrunch
Netflix adds 2.41M subscribers, soaring past expectations
This will be Netflix’s first increase in a while, particularly in its U.S. and Canada subscriber base. The company reported a spike in 104,000 subscribers in the region, making the new total 73.4 million. The last time Netflix experienced subscriber growth in the U.S. and Canada was in Q4 2021.
Business Insider
This person is unavailable on Messenger: What this error message means and how to resolve it
You might see "This person is unavailable on Messenger" if you can't Facebook message someone. If your friend has deactivated their Facebook account, you won't be able to send messages to them. If you've been blocked by someone, Facebook messages won't go through to them. Despite its popularity, Facebook can...
I find easy side hustles – ‘study’ trick makes $25,000 a month, costs $0 to start and has nothing to do with tutoring
A BUSINESS owner has shared a trick to starting a side hustle that actually helps others study online and it requires no money to start. Codie Sanchez provides her entrepreneur tips to her TikTok followers of more than 924,000 people and recently shared detailed advice specifically for those who "don't have a lot of money to start a business."
4 remote workers who've secretly worked from abroad without their employers knowing describe how they keep up the charade
One remote worker who secretly moved from Miami to South America said the strategy had allowed him to pay off debt and improve his standard of living.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's group, the world's No....
Refinery29
Netflix Is Launching A New Cheaper Subscription – Here’s What You Need To Know
Titled Basic with Ads, the new plan will cost £4.99 a month in the U˚K, which is £2 less than the current most affordable subscription. As its title suggests, the new plan will incorporate adverts into the Netflix viewing experience for the first time. According to the...
iPhone 14 Pro battery life leaves Android flagships in the dust
IPhone owners over the years have made it clear that, on the whole, they’d much rather have a slightly thicker device if it results in longer battery life. And Apple, to its credit, has delivered in this respect. iPhone battery life these days is typically best in class, and with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, Apple has taken things to the next level. To this point, PhoneArena recently decided to pit the iPhone 14 Pro models against the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in an old-fashioned battery-life test.
CNBC
Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 in its original box could auction for more than $30,000 — 50 times its original price
An original 8GB iPhone cost $599 when it debuted in 2007. It came with a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser.
TechCrunch
Redditors have created millions of crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars
Today during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed that over three million Redditors have used Reddit’s Vault blockchain wallet to create over three million crypto wallets to date. Most of those — 2.5 million — were created to purchase NFT avatars that can be used as profile pics on the platform, he said.
TechCrunch
Want to tip for your Amazon delivery? Drivr is a new app for that
Now a new startup called Drivr is launching to try to close that gap. Drivr is a crowdsourced tipping platform that uses data science to map drivers to neighborhoods, and then creates tipping pools to collect monthly contributions from residents in those neighborhoods, with the sum then divided up among drivers serving those areas proportionately based on how many deliveries they’ve made there. Drivr has built apps for the two sides of its marketplace: residents to tip money, and drivers to sign up and collect those tips, and it’s launching first in the city of Santa Cruz, California, before looking to expand elsewhere in the U.S.
Netflix Won’t Give Guidance For Paid Subscribers After This Quarter As Revenue Becomes “Primary Top-Line Metric”
Netflix said Tuesday that its closely watched paid membership number is becoming “just one component” of total revenue growth, so starting in the fourth quarter it will stop offering forward-looking subscriber forecasts. Shares of Netflix – and other streamers – are highly sensitive to subscriber adds, or lack thereof. The street and the industry are trying to shift that to look at ales and profits. Netflix is now adding a new tier with advertising, becoming a multi-revenue story. Related Story Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter Related Story Ted Sarandos Downplays 'Knives Out 2' Theatrical Deal, Says Netflix Is About "Entertaining...
TechCrunch
Indian news outlet Wire suspends reporting on Meta amid backlash
The statement from Wire on Tuesday follows two independent security researchers that the it relied on saying they did not write the emails the publication had cited to verify some of its claims. The Wire says it is suspending stories on the American giant until it has concluded the review.
TechCrunch
Online travel giant Booking.com faces antitrust probe in Spain
The national competition regulator said today that it will look into whether certain practices by Booking.com constitute an abuse of a dominant position in the provision of intermediation services to hotels — and therefore whether it is imposing unfair trading conditions on hotels located in Spain and imposing commercial policies that may have exclusionary effects on other online travel agencies and online sales channels.
TechCrunch
YouTube ends the test asking users to get a premium subscription to watch 4K videos
In a tweet, YouTube confirmed the end of the experiment and said, “viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership.” So all users can now watch videos at the highest resolution without paying for a subscription. YouTube ran the test to understand to...
CNET
PS5 Customizable DualSense Edge Comes Out in January, Is Pricey
Sony is releasing a $200 "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5 on Jan. 26. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. Preorders open on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Sony unveiled an "ultra customizable" PS5...
