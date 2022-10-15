ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
TechCrunch

Microsoft looks to build an Xbox mobile gaming store with Activision and King content

“The transaction will improve Microsoft’s ability to create a next-generation game store that operates across a range of devices, including mobile, as a result of the addition of Activision Blizzard’s content. Building on Activision Blizzard’s existing communities of gamers, Xbox will seek to scale the Xbox Store to mobile, attracting gamers to a new Xbox Mobile Platform,” the company wrote in its filings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

DuckDuckGo’s beta Mac app is open to public with new features

With the new Duck Player, YouTube will still register views, however, none of the videos will contribute to a user’s YouTube advertising profile, so they don’t see personalized ads. Other new features include pinned tabs, a bookmark bar, the ability to view locally stored browsing history, immediate access...
TechCrunch

Netflix adds 2.41M subscribers, soaring past expectations

This will be Netflix’s first increase in a while, particularly in its U.S. and Canada subscriber base. The company reported a spike in 104,000 subscribers in the region, making the new total 73.4 million. The last time Netflix experienced subscriber growth in the U.S. and Canada was in Q4 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's group, the world's No....
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro battery life leaves Android flagships in the dust

IPhone owners over the years have made it clear that, on the whole, they’d much rather have a slightly thicker device if it results in longer battery life. And Apple, to its credit, has delivered in this respect. iPhone battery life these days is typically best in class, and with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, Apple has taken things to the next level. To this point, PhoneArena recently decided to pit the iPhone 14 Pro models against the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in an old-fashioned battery-life test.
CNBC

Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
TechCrunch

Redditors have created millions of crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars

Today during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed that over three million Redditors have used Reddit’s Vault blockchain wallet to create over three million crypto wallets to date. Most of those — 2.5 million — were created to purchase NFT avatars that can be used as profile pics on the platform, he said.
TechCrunch

Want to tip for your Amazon delivery? Drivr is a new app for that

Now a new startup called Drivr is launching to try to close that gap. Drivr is a crowdsourced tipping platform that uses data science to map drivers to neighborhoods, and then creates tipping pools to collect monthly contributions from residents in those neighborhoods, with the sum then divided up among drivers serving those areas proportionately based on how many deliveries they’ve made there. Drivr has built apps for the two sides of its marketplace: residents to tip money, and drivers to sign up and collect those tips, and it’s launching first in the city of Santa Cruz, California, before looking to expand elsewhere in the U.S.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Deadline

Netflix Won’t Give Guidance For Paid Subscribers After This Quarter As Revenue Becomes “Primary Top-Line Metric”

Netflix said Tuesday that its closely watched paid membership number is becoming “just one component” of total revenue growth, so starting in the fourth quarter it will stop offering forward-looking subscriber forecasts. Shares of Netflix – and other streamers – are highly sensitive to subscriber adds, or lack thereof. The street and the industry are trying to shift that to look at ales and profits. Netflix is now adding a new tier with advertising, becoming a multi-revenue story. Related Story Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter Related Story Ted Sarandos Downplays 'Knives Out 2' Theatrical Deal, Says Netflix Is About "Entertaining...
TechCrunch

Indian news outlet Wire suspends reporting on Meta amid backlash

The statement from Wire on Tuesday follows two independent security researchers that the it relied on saying they did not write the emails the publication had cited to verify some of its claims. The Wire says it is suspending stories on the American giant until it has concluded the review.
TechCrunch

Online travel giant Booking.com faces antitrust probe in Spain

The national competition regulator said today that it will look into whether certain practices by Booking.com constitute an abuse of a dominant position in the provision of intermediation services to hotels — and therefore whether it is imposing unfair trading conditions on hotels located in Spain and imposing commercial policies that may have exclusionary effects on other online travel agencies and online sales channels.
CNET

PS5 Customizable DualSense Edge Comes Out in January, Is Pricey

Sony is releasing a $200 "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5 on Jan. 26. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. Preorders open on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Sony unveiled an "ultra customizable" PS5...

