Now a new startup called Drivr is launching to try to close that gap. Drivr is a crowdsourced tipping platform that uses data science to map drivers to neighborhoods, and then creates tipping pools to collect monthly contributions from residents in those neighborhoods, with the sum then divided up among drivers serving those areas proportionately based on how many deliveries they’ve made there. Drivr has built apps for the two sides of its marketplace: residents to tip money, and drivers to sign up and collect those tips, and it’s launching first in the city of Santa Cruz, California, before looking to expand elsewhere in the U.S.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO